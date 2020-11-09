Ranking movers: Thompson verging on top-50 return
Jordan Thompson is the biggest mover in this week's rankings, rising 10 places to world No.51.
Melbourne, Australia, 9 November 2020 | tennis.com.au
Jordan Thompson has improved 10 places in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The 26-year-old rose to world No.51 after making the third round at the Paris Masters. It is Thompson’s highest ranking since August 2019. His career-high is No.43 and he is on track to record his highest year-end finish.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|John Millman
|No.38
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.45
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.51
|+10
|James Duckworth
|No.101
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.110
|0
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.118
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.121
|-2
|Alex Bolt
|No.167
|-2
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.188
|-2
Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 49th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. This puts her 12th on the list of longest-serving No.1s on the WTA Tour, two weeks shy of tying Victoria Azarenka.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.67
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.111
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.128
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.129
|-1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.140
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.147
|-2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.167
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.213
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.232
|-1
John Peers moved up one spot in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, boosted by a quarterfinal appearance at the Paris Masters.
Peers will contest the ATP Finals in London next week, qualifying for the elite eight-team competition alongside New Zealand partner Michael Venus.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.26
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.37
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.38
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.59
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.94
|-2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.105
|-2
|Matthew Ebden
|No.116
|-2
|Marc Polmans
|No.127
|-2
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.196
|-5
|James Duckworth
|No.209
|-3
Astra Sharma improved six places in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 25-year-old from Perth is at a career-high No.107 after making an ITF final in Charleston last week.
Ash Barty is Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.14
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.31
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.64
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.68
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.78
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.107
|+6
|Jessica Moore
|No.120
|-1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.126
|-2
|Alison Bai
|No.155
|0
