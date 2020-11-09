Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 9 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

Men’s singles

Jordan Thompson has improved 10 places in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 26-year-old rose to world No.51 after making the third round at the Paris Masters. It is Thompson’s highest ranking since August 2019. His career-high is No.43 and he is on track to record his highest year-end finish.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Alex de Minaur No.25 0
John Millman No.38 0
Nick Kyrgios No.45 0
Jordan Thompson No.51 +10
James Duckworth No.101 -1
Alexei Popyrin No.110 0
Christopher O’Connell No.118 -1
Marc Polmans No.121 -2
Alex Bolt No.167 -2
Aleksandar Vukic No.188 -2
Women’s singles

Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 49th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. This puts her 12th on the list of longest-serving No.1s on the WTA Tour, two weeks shy of tying Victoria Azarenka.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.1 0
Ajla Tomljanovic No.67 0
Sam Stosur No.111 0
Astra Sharma No.128 -1
Maddison Inglis No.129 -1
Lizette Cabrera No.140 -1
Priscilla Hon No.147 -2
Arina Rodionova No.167 -1
Destanee Aiava No.213 0
Ellen Perez No.232 -1
Men’s doubles

John Peers moved up one spot in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, boosted by a quarterfinal appearance at the Paris Masters.

Peers will contest the ATP Finals in London next week, qualifying for the elite eight-team competition alongside New Zealand partner Michael Venus.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
John Peers No.26 +1
Luke Saville No.37 0
Max Purcell No.38 0
Alex de Minaur No.59 0
Matt Reid No.94 -2
John-Patrick Smith No.105 -2
Matthew Ebden No.116 -2
Marc Polmans No.127 -2
Scott Puodziunas No.196 -5
James Duckworth No.209 -3
Women’s doubles

Astra Sharma improved six places in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 25-year-old from Perth is at a career-high No.107 after making an ITF final in Charleston last week.

Ash Barty is Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.14 0
Sam Stosur No.31 0
Ellen Perez No.47 0
Storm Sanders No.64 0
Arina Rodionova No.68 0
Monique Adamczak No.78 0
Astra Sharma No.107 +6
Jessica Moore No.120 -1
Ajla Tomljanovic No.126 -2
Alison Bai No.155 0

