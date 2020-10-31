A determined John Millman saves two match points to book a first ATP semifinal appearance for the 2020 season.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 31 October 2020 | Vivienne Christie

John Millman saved two match points against Tommy Paul to book a first ATP semifinal appearance for the 2020 season at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.

The Australian took two hours and 51 minutes to record a 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5) victory over the American, marking his fourth come-from-behind win this year.

Millman, ranked world No.45, overcame 12 aces from the 59th-ranked Paul.

After dropping the first set and levelling in the second, Millman faced two match points at 3-5 in the decider.

He then recovered from a 0-5 deficit in the deciding tiebreak to set up a semifinal showdown with Frances Tiafoe.

From 2-5 down in the third set AND 0-5 down in the tiebreak…(!)@johnhmillman is somehow into the @AstanaOpen semi-finals, beating Tommy Paul 6-7(5) 4-6 7-6(5) pic.twitter.com/zgL0SCGl38 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 30, 2020

It sees three Australians record semifinal appearances in Kazakhstan, with Luke Saville and Max Purcell to face Ben McLachlan and Franko Skugor tomorrow.

Results:

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] John Millman (AUS) d [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(5)

Coming up:

Men’s singles, semifinals

[4] John Millman (AUS) v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Franko Skugor (CRO)