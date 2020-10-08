What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 8 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where world No.1 Dylan Alcott is ready for his Roland Garros title defence:

Marc Polmans bid au revior to Paris with happy memories after a career-best performance:

And Max Purcell is considering a new look after competing at his first Roland Garros:

Several of our top-ranked Aussie women have returned home from France and are now undertaking a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Perth.

Daria Gavrilova is among them – and according to her social media, it hasn’t taken her long to get bored:

Took Tofu for a walk. Day 1 quarantine 😂 😳 pic.twitter.com/QM7UjexwI0 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 4, 2020

Ellen Perez, who has an adjoining room with Gavrilova, has found some innovative ways to get her competitive fix inside their hotel:

Australian Open Badminton Championships just took place @Daria_gav 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/kQtxnv7tvl — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 6, 2020

And we have moved onto the Perth Carpet Open. Actually the safest bubble of all the slams so take notes. @Daria_gav pic.twitter.com/jED0laHVFI — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 6, 2020

Storm Sanders is embracing yoga to keep herself busy:

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is feeling blessed:

Kimberly Birrell is enjoying coffee:

Belinda Woolcock is horse riding:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their social media show Headline Hits:

