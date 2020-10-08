Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 8 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where world No.1 Dylan Alcott is ready for his Roland Garros title defence:

READ MORE: Alcott ready for Roland Garros

Marc Polmans bid au revior to Paris with happy memories after a career-best performance:

And Max Purcell is considering a new look after competing at his first Roland Garros:

Several of our top-ranked Aussie women have returned home from France and are now undertaking a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Perth.

Daria Gavrilova is among them – and according to her social media, it hasn’t taken her long to get bored:

Ellen Perez, who has an adjoining room with Gavrilova, has found some innovative ways to get her competitive fix inside their hotel:

Storm Sanders is embracing yoga to keep herself busy:

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is feeling blessed:

Kimberly Birrell is enjoying coffee:

Belinda Woolcock is horse riding:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their social media show Headline Hits:

