Social round-up: Paris pursuits and off-court fun
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 8 October 2020 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where world No.1 Dylan Alcott is ready for his Roland Garros title defence:
Marc Polmans bid au revior to Paris with happy memories after a career-best performance:
Tks everyone, I did my best and it was a close one@TennisAustralia @KooyongLTC @EmDook @CoachKuzdub @TopSeed15 and all my other coaches and sponsors @LACOSTE @tecnifibre @MizunoRunningEU who have helped me compete, a big thanks #kooyongfoundation #rollandgarros2020 👍💪🇦🇺🎾 https://t.co/bdJMlbn0y6
— marc polmans (@marcpolmans) October 1, 2020
And Max Purcell is considering a new look after competing at his first Roland Garros:
Several of our top-ranked Aussie women have returned home from France and are now undertaking a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Perth.
Daria Gavrilova is among them – and according to her social media, it hasn’t taken her long to get bored:
Took Tofu for a walk. Day 1 quarantine 😂 😳 pic.twitter.com/QM7UjexwI0
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 4, 2020
Ellen Perez, who has an adjoining room with Gavrilova, has found some innovative ways to get her competitive fix inside their hotel:
Australian Open Badminton Championships just took place @Daria_gav 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/kQtxnv7tvl
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 6, 2020
And we have moved onto the Perth Carpet Open. Actually the safest bubble of all the slams so take notes. @Daria_gav pic.twitter.com/jED0laHVFI
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 6, 2020
Storm Sanders is embracing yoga to keep herself busy:
Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is feeling blessed:
Kimberly Birrell is enjoying coffee:
Belinda Woolcock is horse riding:
And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their social media show Headline Hits:
#HeadlineHits 🎾🇦🇺✨ @toddwoodbridge https://t.co/cWyR086o5t
— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) October 6, 2020
