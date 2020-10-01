Australia’s Marc Polmans has lost his second-round match in Paris, beaten in four sets by Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Paris, France, 1 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s Marc Polmans put up a mighty fight in his first career meeting against a top 20-ranked player.

World No.19 Cristian Garin had to dig deep to overcome the No.122-ranked Polmans in Paris today, closing out a 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-4 second-round victory after three hours and 41 minutes on court.

Polmans came close to holding a two-sets-to-one advantage, building a 5-3 lead in the third set. However, Garin’s firepower proved too difficult to handle.

The 24-year-old from Chile, who won the Roland Garros boys’ singles title in 2013 and has claimed two ATP titles on clay this season, finished with 80 winners to Polmans’ 36 for the match.

It ends an outstanding tournament for Polmans, who made the most of a lucky loser place in the main draw to score a career-first top-50 win in the opening round. The 23-year-old from Melbourne is projected to rise to a new career-high ranking as a reward, edging closer to achieving his 2020 goal of breaking into the world’s top 100.

John Peers has been the sole Australian winner so far on day five, teaming with New Zealand’s Michael Venus to progress to the second round in men’s doubles.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, day five results:

Men’s singles, second round

[20] Cristian Garin (CHI) d [LL] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[11] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)/Casper Ruud (NOR) 4-6 6-3 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Su-wei Hsieh (TPE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Maria Sanchez (USA) 6-1 6-4