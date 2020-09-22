Ranking movers: Doubles stars on the rise
Three Australian men - John Peers, Max Purcell and Luke Saville - are now ranked inside the world's top 40 in doubles.
Melbourne, Australia, 22 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers
In the latest rankings, it is our Australian doubles players who have made the biggest moves inside the world’s top 100 this week …
John Peers improved five places to world No.28 after recording his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level in two years, advancing to the semifinals in Rome alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus.
Luke Saville and Max Purcell also enjoying ranking rises after their quarterfinal run in Rome. It means there are now three Australian men in the world’s top 40 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|+5
|Luke Saville
|No.38
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.40
|+2
|Alex de Minaur
|No.61
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.95
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.104
|-1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.110
|-2
|Marc Polmans
|No.121
|-1
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.179
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.197
|0
Arina Rodionova jumped five places in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 30-year-old from Melbourne made the Rome quarterfinals last week with American Asia Muhammad. It marked her best doubles result at Premier level or higher since making the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2016.
Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.14
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.27
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.43
|-2
|Storm Sanders
|No.62
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.67
|+5
|Monique Adamczak
|No.74
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.114
|-1
|Jessica Moore
|No.116
|-1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.148
|-4
|Alison Bai
|No.151
|-3
There was little change among the Australian top 10 in the ATP Tour men’s singles rankings this week, with Alex de Minaur continuing his run as the top-ranked Aussie man.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.27
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.42
|-1
|John Millman
|No.43
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.53
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.90
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.108
|-1
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.112
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.122
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.150
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.190
|0
Following a quarterfinal run at an ITF tournament in France last week, Lizette Cabrera has leap-frogged Astra Sharma to become the No.5-ranked Australian woman.
Ash Barty is spending her 42nd week on top of the WTA Tour singles rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.64
|-1
|Sam Stosur
|No.105
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.124
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.132
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.134
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.138
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.165
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.211
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.240
|-1
