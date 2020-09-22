Three Australian men - John Peers, Max Purcell and Luke Saville - are now ranked inside the world's top 40 in doubles.

Melbourne, Australia, 22 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

In the latest rankings, it is our Australian doubles players who have made the biggest moves inside the world’s top 100 this week …

Men’s doubles

John Peers improved five places to world No.28 after recording his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level in two years, advancing to the semifinals in Rome alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell also enjoying ranking rises after their quarterfinal run in Rome. It means there are now three Australian men in the world’s top 40 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 +5 Luke Saville No.38 +1 Max Purcell No.40 +2 Alex de Minaur No.61 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.95 0 Matt Reid No.104 -1 Matthew Ebden No.110 -2 Marc Polmans No.121 -1 Scott Puodziunas No.179 0 James Duckworth No.197 0

Women’s doubles

Arina Rodionova jumped five places in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 30-year-old from Melbourne made the Rome quarterfinals last week with American Asia Muhammad. It marked her best doubles result at Premier level or higher since making the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2016.

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.14 0 Sam Stosur No.27 0 Ellen Perez No.43 -2 Storm Sanders No.62 0 Arina Rodionova No.67 +5 Monique Adamczak No.74 -1 Astra Sharma No.114 -1 Jessica Moore No.116 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.148 -4 Alison Bai No.151 -3

Men’s singles

There was little change among the Australian top 10 in the ATP Tour men’s singles rankings this week, with Alex de Minaur continuing his run as the top-ranked Aussie man.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.27 0 Nick Kyrgios No.42 -1 John Millman No.43 0 Jordan Thompson No.53 0 James Duckworth No.90 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.108 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.112 -1 Marc Polmans No.122 0 Alex Bolt No.150 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.190 0

Women’s singles

Following a quarterfinal run at an ITF tournament in France last week, Lizette Cabrera has leap-frogged Astra Sharma to become the No.5-ranked Australian woman.

Ash Barty is spending her 42nd week on top of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.64 -1 Sam Stosur No.105 -1 Maddison Inglis No.124 0 Lizette Cabrera No.132 +1 Astra Sharma No.134 -2 Priscilla Hon No.138 0 Arina Rodionova No.165 -1 Destanee Aiava No.211 0 Ellen Perez No.240 -1

> FEATURE: Driving Australia’s next generation