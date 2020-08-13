What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 13 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

Ready for this week’s social round-up? Our Aussie players have been posting all sorts of different content …

Alex de Minaur is known for his ‘Blue Wall’ fighting spirit. But this week, the proud New South Welshman served up some ‘blue steel’:

Nick Kyrgios is enjoying the simple things in life right now:

Arina Rodionova is making the most of time with family:

New mum Sam Stosur has had a busy week. She spotted herself on the latest Australian Tennis Magazine cover and made a return to training:

Australian coach Darren Cahill got former world No.1 Andre Agassi back on court this week too:

Meanwhile, Storm Sanders celebrated her 26th birthday:

Lizette Cabrera is all smiles:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is preparing for a tournament of a different kind:

Ash Barty made a special visit to Cairns:

And finally, Ellen Perez is already dreading hotel quarantine when she returns to Australia:

