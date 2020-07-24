Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia , 24 July 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up is full of adventures …

World No.1 Ash Barty took her dogs for a drive:

Tristan Schoolkate explored Western Australia’s Kalbarri National Park:

Kalbarri

Former world No.8 Alicia Molik took her family paddle boarding:

Action stations today

Ajla Tomljanovic is ready to add to her story:

Australian Open finalists Max Purcell and Luke Saville want to get back on the road:

Adventures are limited for Victorian players right now though, with the Melbourne region back in lockdown …

Dylan Alcott’s dog is still having a fun time:

Poor Daria Gavrilova doesn’t even know what day it is:

Luckily, Daria Gavrilova has plenty of time to keep her social media followers entertained:

Meanwhile, Arina Rodionova is playing World TeamTennis in America alongside Venus Williams:

Kimberly Birrell hit the practice courts in Brisbane with best friends Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera:

And finally, it has been a difficult week for many in our tennis community following the shock passing of esteemed coach Wayne Hannah.

World No.127 Lizette Cabrera shared a touching tribute:

