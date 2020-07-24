What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia , 24 July 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up is full of adventures …

World No.1 Ash Barty took her dogs for a drive:

Buckle up kids 🐶🚙 Weekend adventures with @JaguarAUS pic.twitter.com/y92ApFP1R3 — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) July 19, 2020

Tristan Schoolkate explored Western Australia’s Kalbarri National Park:

Former world No.8 Alicia Molik took her family paddle boarding:

Ajla Tomljanovic is ready to add to her story:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC03blmAPol/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Australian Open finalists Max Purcell and Luke Saville want to get back on the road:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC76Kfkgfgj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Adventures are limited for Victorian players right now though, with the Melbourne region back in lockdown …

Dylan Alcott’s dog is still having a fun time:

Saucey boys fav spot in the world (apart from his mum’s arms) … Doing my very very best to not run over him and turn him into Frankfurts ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qjAD8CNlmy — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) July 19, 2020

Poor Daria Gavrilova doesn’t even know what day it is:

I only know what day it is because sometimes I have to check the expiry date on foods 😂 who else is with me? — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) July 20, 2020

Luckily, Daria Gavrilova has plenty of time to keep her social media followers entertained:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC0FowyHrWg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Arina Rodionova is playing World TeamTennis in America alongside Venus Williams:

Kimberly Birrell hit the practice courts in Brisbane with best friends Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC-qLsNAQCI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And finally, it has been a difficult week for many in our tennis community following the shock passing of esteemed coach Wayne Hannah.

World No.127 Lizette Cabrera shared a touching tribute:

Wayne, my childhood coach, mentor and friend. He was one of a kind. He impacted so many lives for the better and I’m so grateful to have been one of them. He always instilled so much belief in me and my dream and I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him. (1/1) pic.twitter.com/iPOuAlM2O6 — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) July 17, 2020