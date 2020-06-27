Australians enjoy safe play as they hit tennis courts in record numbers
Australians are hitting the courts in record numbers as they enjoy the the social, mental and physical benefits of tennis while maintaining strict physical distancing measures.
27 June 2020 | Tennis Australia
Data obtained from Tennis Australia’s award winning Book a Court online booking system has shown a sharp increase in the number of people playing tennis during May 2020, compared to the same time last year.
A record 32,234 bookings were made across Australia at 235 tennis venues using the technology last month (May) alone.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley is not surprised by the increase.
“We’ve always known that tennis is a unique sport – it can be played by anyone no matter their age or ability – and now, during the pandemic, we are seeing more people enjoying the social, mental and physical benefits of sport while maintaining strict physical distancing measures,” Tiley said.
“The increase in bookings we’ve seen across the country is not accidental. Safety and trust have been the most important factors as clubs and coaches across the country have prepared for the return to tennis and the team has done a remarkable job to give everyone the information and bio security protocols they need to get players back on court as safely as possible. And our clubs and tennis venues are seeing the rewards as a result of their efforts
“As restrictions in most of the country continue to ease over the coming months we hope to build on these results as we approach our summer, and know that as long as we all continue to play our part and practice all the physical distancing and hygiene protocols, tennis at all levels can also play a major role in the recovery from this devastating pandemic.
Book a Court data fast facts:
The following table shows the total number of bookings made using the Book a Court system during May 2020 as well as the percentage increase in bookings from May 2019 compared to May 2020.
|State / Territory
|Book a Court Venues
|Bookings
|Percentage increase
|ACT
|22
|3249
|75.15%
|NSW
|35
|8129
|230.69%
|NT
|3
|181
|254.55%
|QLD
|28
|2932
|165.93%
|SA
|9
|256
|144.44%
|TAS
|9
|167
|179.41%
|VIC
|108
|13202
|59.29%
|WA
|21
|4118
|141.63%
|TOTAL
|235
|32234
|106.83%
Please note: in order to not skew the results, the booking figure used to calculate percentage increase was limited to the clubs who had the Book a Court system installed in May 2019. See below:
|State / Territory
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Bookings
|Bookings
|Book a Court Venues
|ACT
|2643
|1509
|18
|NSW
|5764
|1743
|28
|NT
|78
|22
|2
|QLD
|2279
|857
|23
|SA
|66
|27
|7
|TAS
|95
|34
|5
|VIC
|8887
|5579
|76
|WA
|2757
|1141
|14
|TOTAL
|22569
|10912
|173
Click here for all of the latest information and resources about playing tennis safely.