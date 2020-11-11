If you are planning on playing tennis this summer, these tips will help you stay safe on court and have fun too!

Australia, 11 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

As millions of Australians adapt to COVID-19 safe measures, the popularity in tennis continues to grow.

Even as active COVID-19 case numbers drop, restrictions ease and state borders reopen, it is still important to maintain a safety-first approach when on the tennis court.

TIPS FOR SAFE PLAY

Avoid sharing equipment, such as tennis racquets and balls, where possible

Bring your own water and towel

Wash your hands before and after play

Limit numbers on court and non-playing extras at organised sessions

Maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres at all times

If changing ends, do so at opposite sides of the net

Avoid touching your face while playing

Touch racquets instead of shaking hands

Clean any court equipment, such as nets or court sweepers, after playing

Download the COVIDSafe app

Refer to local guidelines, as these can differ between states and regions. Check with Member Associations for latest information

Don’t forget to stay sun smart – that means applying sunscreen, wearing a hat and staying hydrated.

Learn more about Tennis Australia’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The weekend is calling … and so is the court! 🎾 Here’s @ToddWoodbridge and John Fitzgerald with a reminder of the steps to keep us safe. #TheCourtIsCalling pic.twitter.com/NxFXSKstg3 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 5, 2020

From signing up for Cardio Tennis, hitting with friends during an Open Court Sessions or joining the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program, there are many different ways to have fun on court this summer.

Visit play.tennis.com.au to learn about Tennis Australia’s participation programs, search for your closest tennis club or book a court to hire.

Australia, it’s time to get back on court and release the player within – safely, of course. Happy hitting!