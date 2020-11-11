Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 11 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

As millions of Australians adapt to COVID-19 safe measures, the popularity in tennis continues to grow.

Even as active COVID-19 case numbers drop, restrictions ease and state borders reopen, it is still important to maintain a safety-first approach when on the tennis court.

TIPS FOR SAFE PLAY
  • Avoid sharing equipment, such as tennis racquets and balls, where possible
  • Bring your own water and towel
  • Wash your hands before and after play
  • Limit numbers on court and non-playing extras at organised sessions
  • Maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres at all times
  • If changing ends, do so at opposite sides of the net
  • Avoid touching your face while playing
  • Touch racquets instead of shaking hands
  • Clean any court equipment, such as nets or court sweepers, after playing
  • Download the COVIDSafe app
  • Refer to local guidelines, as these can differ between states and regions. Check with Member Associations for latest information
  • Don’t forget to stay sun smart – that means applying sunscreen, wearing a hat and staying hydrated.
  • Learn more about Tennis Australia’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

From signing up for Cardio Tennis, hitting with friends during an Open Court Sessions or joining the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program, there are many different ways to have fun on court this summer.

Visit play.tennis.com.au to learn about Tennis Australia’s participation programs, search for your closest tennis club or book a court to hire.

Australia, it’s time to get back on court and release the player within – safely, of course. Happy hitting!

