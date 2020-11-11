Ready for a big summer of tennis?
If you are planning on playing tennis this summer, these tips will help you stay safe on court and have fun too!
Australia, 11 November 2020 | tennis.com.au
As millions of Australians adapt to COVID-19 safe measures, the popularity in tennis continues to grow.
Even as active COVID-19 case numbers drop, restrictions ease and state borders reopen, it is still important to maintain a safety-first approach when on the tennis court.
The weekend is calling … and so is the court! 🎾
Here’s @ToddWoodbridge and John Fitzgerald with a reminder of the steps to keep us safe. #TheCourtIsCalling pic.twitter.com/NxFXSKstg3
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 5, 2020
From signing up for Cardio Tennis, hitting with friends during an Open Court Sessions or joining the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots program, there are many different ways to have fun on court this summer.
Visit play.tennis.com.au to learn about Tennis Australia’s participation programs, search for your closest tennis club or book a court to hire.
Australia, it’s time to get back on court and release the player within – safely, of course. Happy hitting!