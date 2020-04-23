Social round-up: Dancing with the tennis stars
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …
Nick Kyrgios helped Davis Cup team-mate Jordan Thompson celebrate his 26th birthday:
Kyrgios shared the love with Thanasi Kokkinakis too:
Hahahahah my boy https://t.co/bf0ORh3Nj6
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 17, 2020
Priscilla Hon is reminiscing about Fed Cup:
Australian coach Darren Cahill is volleying with his family:
It took us about 23 attempts, lots of blaming and laughs but we got there in the end @andy_murray. The 100 volley challenge by the Cahill's 💪😊 pic.twitter.com/BwxbPNcmi6
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) April 22, 2020
John Millman is hooked on television series The Test:
First takeaway from @thetest_amazon is that Justin Langer is someone I’d love to play for. Works hard, sets standards and I love how he’s willing to ask and accept honest feedback.
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 16, 2020
Arina Rodionova is making fashion statements:
Dylan Alcott’s influence continues to grow – he’s now a Lego figurine:
Woke up to the news I have my own @lego man!!! I think they nailed my fivehead.. Thanks @wwos @lego #lego #ausopen #wheelchair pic.twitter.com/CXOZNnUfws
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 19, 2020
Rod Laver is polishing his impressive trophy collection:
Been busy during COVID lockdown polishing the silver. #StayHome 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aqpzfTBPsJ
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) April 20, 2020
Daria Gavrilova is dancing:
Her dance lifts with fiance Luke Saville need some perfecting though:
And speaking of perfecting dance routines, former world No.1 doubles legend Todd Woodbridge is showing off his new tap dancing skills:
