What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 23 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Nick Kyrgios helped Davis Cup team-mate Jordan Thompson celebrate his 26th birthday:

Kyrgios shared the love with Thanasi Kokkinakis too:

Hahahahah my boy https://t.co/bf0ORh3Nj6 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 17, 2020

Priscilla Hon is reminiscing about Fed Cup:

Australian coach Darren Cahill is volleying with his family:

It took us about 23 attempts, lots of blaming and laughs but we got there in the end @andy_murray. The 100 volley challenge by the Cahill's 💪😊 pic.twitter.com/BwxbPNcmi6 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) April 22, 2020

John Millman is hooked on television series The Test:

First takeaway from @thetest_amazon is that Justin Langer is someone I’d love to play for. Works hard, sets standards and I love how he’s willing to ask and accept honest feedback. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 16, 2020

Arina Rodionova is making fashion statements:

Dylan Alcott’s influence continues to grow – he’s now a Lego figurine:

Rod Laver is polishing his impressive trophy collection:

Been busy during COVID lockdown polishing the silver. #StayHome 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aqpzfTBPsJ — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) April 20, 2020

Daria Gavrilova is dancing:

Her dance lifts with fiance Luke Saville need some perfecting though:

And speaking of perfecting dance routines, former world No.1 doubles legend Todd Woodbridge is showing off his new tap dancing skills:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HXD8MAJPB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link