Melbourne, Australia, 23 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, we check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Nick Kyrgios helped Davis Cup team-mate Jordan Thompson celebrate his 26th birthday:

Kyrgios shared the love with Thanasi Kokkinakis too:

Priscilla Hon is reminiscing about Fed Cup:

1 year ago today… Miss this😢 #mems

Australian coach Darren Cahill is volleying with his family:

John Millman is hooked on television series The Test:

Arina Rodionova is making fashion statements:

Dylan Alcott’s influence continues to grow – he’s now a Lego figurine:

Rod Laver is polishing his impressive trophy collection:

Daria Gavrilova is dancing:

Learned to vogue

Her dance lifts with fiance Luke Saville need some perfecting though:

deserves its own post. Wait for slowmo

And speaking of perfecting dance routines, former world No.1 doubles legend Todd Woodbridge is showing off his new tap dancing skills:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HXD8MAJPB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

