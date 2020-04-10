Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 10 April 2020 | Matt Trollope

Tennis players continue to stand up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with Nick Kyrgios the latest player to pledge assistance during this time of global crisis.

The world No.40 posted on Instagram: “If anyone is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough … please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share what I have.”

Real talk

It was the latest example of Kyrgios demonstrating his charitable side; the Australian in January led the charge among players to raise funds in response to the nation’s devastating bushfire crisis.

Fellow Aussie player Matt Reid shared the post on Twitter, adding: “in times like these you see how people react and, once again, like the bushfires you’re looking to help others.

“As someone who has travelled with Nick for a while this comes as no shock – hopefully people are starting to see the real Nick.”

Two weeks ago, tennis.com.au reported how pro tennis players were contributing their efforts to combat the effects of the coronavirus in the community, whether it be through financial support, donations and educational messages on their platforms.

Since then, those efforts have continued.

Rafael Nadal – who with Spanish basketballer Pau Gasol launched a fundraising initiative encouraging fellow Spanish athletes to donate to Red Cross efforts tackling the virus in Spain – publicly thanked Novak Djokovic for contributing to these efforts.

Djokovic had earlier announced he and wife Jelena would donate 1 million Euros, through their Novak Djokovic Foundation, to help purchase medical equipment necessary in combating COVID-19 in Serbia.

Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Maria Sharapova are assisting in a different way, recognising the isolation affecting many people due to strict stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Both Stephens and Sharapova announced they had established special phone numbers for their fans to text and stay connected during this lengthy period of physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka revealed that a portion of proceeds from her clothing line for sale on ZOZOTOWN would go towards coronavirus relief.

And both Roger Federer and Bianca Andreescu continued to remind people of the importance of staying home – and staying safe – during the pandemic, via posts like these.

 

