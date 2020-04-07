What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 7 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Nick Kyrgios is offering a helping hand:

Daria Gavrilova is showing off her musical talent:

Using this quarantine as an excuse to post this… but I’ve always been that crazy anyway lol pic.twitter.com/uIsLWVAUNo — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 3, 2020

Her fiance and Australian Open 2020 doubles finalist Luke Saville isn’t quite so excited:

John Peers is working on his golf game:

Maddison Inglis has taken up yoga:

And Priscilla Hon gave fans an insight to her home work-out routine:

.@pribo98 is serving up ab exercises at home, nutritious snacks and answering your questions in our Facebook Live today. Tune in at 11:30 am AEDT 👉 https://t.co/0KqPpgaDcv pic.twitter.com/CiivwFz8lq — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 3, 2020