Melbourne, Australia, 7 April 2020 | tennis.com.au

As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …

Nick Kyrgios is offering a helping hand:

Real talk

Daria Gavrilova is showing off her musical talent:

Her fiance and Australian Open 2020 doubles finalist Luke Saville isn’t quite so excited:

John Peers is working on his golf game:

Maddison Inglis has taken up yoga:

And Priscilla Hon gave fans an insight to her home work-out routine:

