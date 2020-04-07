Social round-up: Kyrgios shows his spirit
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 7 April 2020 | tennis.com.au
As Australia’s top-ranked players continue to be socially responsible and stay at home, lets check in to see what is keeping them busy in isolation …
Nick Kyrgios is offering a helping hand:
Daria Gavrilova is showing off her musical talent:
Using this quarantine as an excuse to post this… but I’ve always been that crazy anyway lol pic.twitter.com/uIsLWVAUNo
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) April 3, 2020
Her fiance and Australian Open 2020 doubles finalist Luke Saville isn’t quite so excited:
John Peers is working on his golf game:
Maddison Inglis has taken up yoga:
View this post on Instagram
Swapping the racquet for a yoga mat for a while I think.. I really wanted to try something different while I have a lot of time on my hands in isolation and to take my mind off everything going on. Here’s a little snippet of a 30 minute @keepitcleaner yoga session I do at least once a day (still a rookie) 🤗 Such an amazing way to start or end the day ❤️ Clearly can be done anywhere with just a mat and the best yoga gear from @lululemonausnz #thesweatlife 🏡 A couple of other at home yoga classes I have been using are @theyogavine & @thestudio.perth. All the classes info are on their instagrams 🥰🧘🏼♀️
And Priscilla Hon gave fans an insight to her home work-out routine:
.@pribo98 is serving up ab exercises at home, nutritious snacks and answering your questions in our Facebook Live today.
Tune in at 11:30 am AEDT 👉 https://t.co/0KqPpgaDcv pic.twitter.com/CiivwFz8lq
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 3, 2020