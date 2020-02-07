World No.96 James Duckworth advances to quarterfinals in ATP tournament in India.

Pune, India, 7 February 2020 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s James Duckworth has advanced to his first ATP-level quarterfinal in over four years.

The 28-year-old scored a hard-fought 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3 victory over Taro Daniel in Pune, needing two hours and 52 minutes to overcome the No.102-ranked Japanese player.

It propels Duckworth, who hit 16 aces in the victory, into a quarterfinal with No.174-ranked Italian qualifier Roberto Marcora.

This is Duckworth’s third career ATP quarterfinal, last advancing to the final eight at this level at Nice in May 2015.

Victory over the 30-year-old Marcora, who Duckworth has never previously played, would qualify the Australian for his first tour-level semifinal.

Matthew Ebden’s doubles run ended in the quarterfinals. Teaming with Indian veteran Leander Paes, the duo were beaten by all-Indian combination Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2 6-1.