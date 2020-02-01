Maddison Inglis earns a top 100 victory and enters the final in Burnie after straight sets win over Spanish second seed.

Burnie, TAS, 1 February 2020 | Asher Packman

West Australian Maddison Inglis upset second seed and world No.95 Paula Badosa of Spain on Saturday to make her way to the Caterpillar Burnie International final.

After a rain-interrupted morning, the fourth seed put on an impressive display, staving off set points in both the first and second sets to take the match 7-5 7-5.

“I’m really happy to get the win,” Inglis, 22, said. “Every point was so close and I was able to control my emotions and stick with her.

“Honestly, I’ve been a bit surprised at my level this week. I’ve been pretty chilled and just excited to play.”

Inglis, the current world No.130, has set up a finals showdown against American fifth seed Sachia Vickery, who ended the dream run of teenage Aussie wildcard Ivana Popovic in straight sets, 6-4 6-2.

On the men’s side, Queenslander Jason Kubler was unable to continue his run with a 6-4 6-1 semifinal loss to No.10 seed Yannick Hanfmann. The German will now play top seed Taro Daniel of Japan in the final after his straight sets victory over Brit Jay Clarke.

