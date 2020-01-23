While Alex Bolt goes down in a thriller, the fast-rising Alexei Popyrin progresses to the Australian Open third round for a second straight year.

Melbourne, Australia , 23 January 2020 | AAP

Australian wildcard Alex Bolt has given No.5 seed Dominic Thiem an almighty scare before bowing out in five sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

The left-handed Bolt led by two sets to one before Thiem steadied to win 6-2 5-7 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-2 in a match lasting three hours and 22 minutes.

Thiem was beaten at the same stage of last year’s Open by another Australian wildcard in Alexei Popyrin.

All aboard the @AlexeiPopyrin99 train 🚆! The Aussie swings his way into the third round with a 6-2 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Munar Next 🆙: Medvedev 🍿🍿🍿#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Dvz8u5YKdK — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

The fast-rising Popyrin secured his progression to the same stage of Australian Open 2020 as he overcame Jaume Munar 6-2 7-6(5) 6-2 in just over two hours.

The 20-year-old Popyrin, who secured victory with an eighth ace, faces No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev next.

MORE TO COME