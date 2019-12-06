Some of Australia’s best young tennis talent took over Albury’s grass courts in late November for the annual Australian Schools Tennis Challenge.

Albury, NSW, 6 December 2019 | tennis.com.au

The 2019 Australian Schools Tennis Challenge, held from Saturday 23 to Wednesday 27 November 2019, saw some of Australia’s best young talent take over Albury’s grass courts for the annual event.

Attracting 17 schools from all over Australia, the boy’s title went to West Australia’s Applecross Senior High School who got the better of Marryatville High School from South Australia, while Kelvin Grove State College (QLD) went back-to-back in a nail-biting finish against Meriden (NSW) to take the win for the girls.

Both schools will now have an opportunity to get on-court during Australian Open 2020.

A welcome from the Mayor and an Opening Ceremony officially kicked off proceedings with a team BBQ and dinner uniting participants before all the action started.

The last day of competition saw the presentation of the prestigious John Newcombe Sportsmanship Award with St Peter’s Lutheran College (QLD) securing the boys award, while St Mary’s Catholic College (NSW) collected the award for the girls.

Award recipients now receive an amazing opportunity to attend the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch in Texas.

The award is judged by the participating schools’ players, coaches and managers, plus the Tournament Director and Referee who reward those teams who have displayed outstanding sportsmanship both on and off the court throughout the event.

The Australian Schools Tennis Challenge has been held in Albury for the past 10 years and is the country’s premier secondary school team tennis event.