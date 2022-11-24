More than 130 students from across Australia are set to compete at the Australian Schools Tennis Challenge in Albury.

The Australian Schools Tennis Challenge will return for the first time since 2019 with secondary school students from across Australia set to contest the long-standing event in Albury from Sunday 27 November.

Running since 1996, the premier school’s event will see more than 130 students from 17 secondary schools contest the team tennis event, with the country’s top performing girls’ and boys’ teams all vying for the respective championship titles.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the impacts of the pandemic, it’s wonderful to see the Australian Schools Tennis Challenge return for 2022,” said Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner.

“The benefits of tennis extend well beyond the court, and we’re pleased to play a part in supporting the physical, social, emotional and mental health and wellbeing of Australian secondary school students, whilst also providing competitive playing opportunities and ongoing involvement in the sport.

“Our commitment to the delivery of tennis in schools and keeping young people engaged in tennis extends throughout the organisation and we look forward to continuing this as a priority.”

Hosted by the Albury Tennis Association and supported by Tennis Australia, players and officials will be welcomed to the region by Albury Mayor Cr Kylie King on Saturday 26 November from 6pm.

Play gets underway from 9am Sunday 27 November and extends through to Wednesday 30 November.

Western Australia’s Applecross Senior High School are the defending champions in the boys’ competition, while Kelvin Grove State College from Queensland are the two-time defending champions in the girls’ competition.

Australian Schools Tennis Challenge

2022 representative teams

Boys State Girls State Marryatville High School SA Marryatville High School SA Prince Alfred College SA Applecross Senior High School WA Applecross Senior High School WA Wesley College Vic Wesley College Vic Maribyrnong Secondary College Vic Maribyrnong Secondary College Vic Pymble Ladies College NSW The Scots College NSW Meriden School – Blue NSW Baker College NSW Meriden School – White NSW Westfields Sports High School NSW NBSC Mackellar Girls Campus NSW Brisbane State High School Qld St Catherine’s School NSW Kelvin Grove State College Qld St Mary Star of the Sea College NSW St Augustine’s College Qld Kelvin Grove State College Qld Palm Beach Currumbin State High School Qld Palm Beach Currumbin State High School Qld

