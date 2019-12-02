Newcombe Medal nominee Ajla Tomljanovic enjoyed an impressive 2019, cracking the top 40, reaching five WTA quarterfinals and making her Australian Fed Cup debut.

A consistent performer in 2019, Ajla Tomljanovic won more than 30 singles matches and debuted in the top 40 during a successful season.

The 26-year-old powered her way to at least the quarterfinal stage at five WTA tournaments, advancing to semifinals in Rabat and Zhengzhou and the final in Hua Hin.

NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal

She also became eligible to make her Fed Cup debut for Australia, and with those season results under her belt she was selected as Australia’s No.2 singles player for the final against France.

We recap Tomljanovic’s season highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.

JANUARY

Progresses to the Brisbane International quarterfinals in her first WTA event of 2019, stretching eventual champion Karolina Pliskova to three sets.

FEBRUARY

Wins through to final in Hua Hin, Thailand — her fourth career WTA final.

MARCH

Stuns world No.9 Aryna Sabalenka en route to the third round of the Miami Open.

APRIL

Sets career-high ranking of world No.39 on 1 April

MAY

Advances to the semifinals of the WTA clay-court tournament in Rabat, Morocco, a year after reaching the final at the same event.

JUNE

Advances to the quarterfinal stage for the fourth time in 2019, this time in Nottingham.

SEPTEMBER

Beats seventh-ranked Kiki Bertens on her way to the semifinals of the WTA Premier-level event in Zhengzhou, China, before being stopped by Pliskova.

NOVEMBER

Makes Fed Cup debut for Australia in the 2019 final against France, winning her second singles rubber over Pauline Parmentier before a sold-out crowd in Perth to send the tie into a decisive doubles rubber.