Newcombe Medal: Tomljanovic breaks through
Newcombe Medal nominee Ajla Tomljanovic enjoyed an impressive 2019, cracking the top 40, reaching five WTA quarterfinals and making her Australian Fed Cup debut.
Melbourne, VIC, 2 December 2019 | tennis.com.au
A consistent performer in 2019, Ajla Tomljanovic won more than 30 singles matches and debuted in the top 40 during a successful season.
The 26-year-old powered her way to at least the quarterfinal stage at five WTA tournaments, advancing to semifinals in Rabat and Zhengzhou and the final in Hua Hin.
NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal
She also became eligible to make her Fed Cup debut for Australia, and with those season results under her belt she was selected as Australia’s No.2 singles player for the final against France.
We recap Tomljanovic’s season highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.
JANUARY
FEBRUARY
MARCH
APRIL
MAY
JUNE
SEPTEMBER
NOVEMBER