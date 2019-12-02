The Newcombe Medal, won by world No.1 Ash Barty, was one of 15 awards presented to worthy winners at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday night in Melbourne.

Melbourne, VIC, 2 December 2019 | tennis.com.au

Ash Barty and Sam Stosur were the big winners on Monday evening at the Australian Tennis Awards, a night recognising players, coaches, clubs, communities, volunteers and officials for their service to the sport.

Staged at the Palladium Ballroom in Melbourne, 2019 marked the 10th instalment of what has become tennis’ night of nights.

The Newcombe Medal is the premier award presented on the night, presented to Australia’s most outstanding elite tennis player and ambassador for the sport.

Barty earned her third straight Newcombe Medal following an outstanding season highlighted by her French Open triumph and rise to world No.1.

Stosur was presented with the Spirit of Tennis Award, honouring her outstanding leadership, incredible professionalism, and the positive impact she’s had on the sport throughout her career

Other award winners were Rinky Hijikata — Male Junior Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row — and Talia Gibson, who collected Female Junior Athlete of the Year.

Grand Slam champion and inspirational advocate Dylan Alcott was awarded the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability.

The full list of 15 award winners is as follows:

NEWCOMBE MEDAL

Winner: Ash Barty (Qld)

SPIRIT OF TENNIS AWARD

Winner: Sam Stosur (Qld)

COACHING EXCELLENCE — CLUB

Winner: Yvonne Fantin (West Lalor Tennis Club, (Vic)

COACHING EXCELLENCE — DEVELOPMENT

Winner: Tate Roberts (Brixton Tennis, WA)

COACHING EXCELLENCE — PERFORMANCE

Winner: Craig Tyzzer (Vic)

EXCELLENCE IN OFFICIATING

Winner: Brian Grace (Vic)

FEMALE JUNIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Talia Gibson (WA)

MALE JUNIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Rinky Hijikata (NSW)

MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Winner: Dylan Alcott (Vic)

MOST OUTSTANDING AUSTRALIAN RANKING TOURNAMENT

Winner: 2019 North Beach Junior Classic (WA)

MOST OUTSTANDING CLUB

Winner: Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)

MOST OUTSTANDING PROFESSIONAL TOURNAMENT

Winner: City of Playford Tennis International (SA)

MOST OUTSTANDING SCHOOL

Winner: Elizabeth North Primary School (SA)

MOST OUTSTANDING 35+ TENNIS SENIOR

Winner: Pat Moloney (ACT)

VOLUNTEER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Winner: Darren Wunderer (Henley South Tennis Club, SA)