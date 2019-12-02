Australian Tennis Awards winners honoured in Melbourne
The Newcombe Medal, won by world No.1 Ash Barty, was one of 15 awards presented to worthy winners at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday night in Melbourne.
Ash Barty and Sam Stosur were the big winners on Monday evening at the Australian Tennis Awards, a night recognising players, coaches, clubs, communities, volunteers and officials for their service to the sport.
Staged at the Palladium Ballroom in Melbourne, 2019 marked the 10th instalment of what has become tennis’ night of nights.
The Newcombe Medal is the premier award presented on the night, presented to Australia’s most outstanding elite tennis player and ambassador for the sport.
Barty earned her third straight Newcombe Medal following an outstanding season highlighted by her French Open triumph and rise to world No.1.
Stosur was presented with the Spirit of Tennis Award, honouring her outstanding leadership, incredible professionalism, and the positive impact she’s had on the sport throughout her career
Other award winners were Rinky Hijikata — Male Junior Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row — and Talia Gibson, who collected Female Junior Athlete of the Year.
Grand Slam champion and inspirational advocate Dylan Alcott was awarded the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability.
The full list of 15 award winners is as follows:
NEWCOMBE MEDAL
Winner: Ash Barty (Qld)
SPIRIT OF TENNIS AWARD
Winner: Sam Stosur (Qld)
COACHING EXCELLENCE — CLUB
Winner: Yvonne Fantin (West Lalor Tennis Club, (Vic)
COACHING EXCELLENCE — DEVELOPMENT
Winner: Tate Roberts (Brixton Tennis, WA)
COACHING EXCELLENCE — PERFORMANCE
Winner: Craig Tyzzer (Vic)
EXCELLENCE IN OFFICIATING
Winner: Brian Grace (Vic)
FEMALE JUNIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Winner: Talia Gibson (WA)
MALE JUNIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Winner: Rinky Hijikata (NSW)
MOST OUTSTANDING ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Winner: Dylan Alcott (Vic)
MOST OUTSTANDING AUSTRALIAN RANKING TOURNAMENT
Winner: 2019 North Beach Junior Classic (WA)
MOST OUTSTANDING CLUB
Winner: Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)
MOST OUTSTANDING PROFESSIONAL TOURNAMENT
Winner: City of Playford Tennis International (SA)
MOST OUTSTANDING SCHOOL
Winner: Elizabeth North Primary School (SA)
MOST OUTSTANDING 35+ TENNIS SENIOR
Winner: Pat Moloney (ACT)
VOLUNTEER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Winner: Darren Wunderer (Henley South Tennis Club, SA)