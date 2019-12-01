Newcombe Medal: Millman consolidates gains
Newcombe Medal nominee John Millman completed a second straight top-50 season in 2019, with the main highlight a run to the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, Japan.
Melbourne, VIC, 1 December 2019 | tennis.com.au
John Millman continues to thrive 13 years into an impressive pro career.
After a breakthrough year in 2018, the 30-year-old posted his second straight top 50 finish in 2019, a season highlighted by a trip to the final of the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, a further three ATP quarterfinals, and a third-round finish at Wimbledon.
We recap Millman’s season highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.
JANUARY
- Advances to the Sydney International quarterfinals with wins over Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsovics, falling in a third-set tiebreak to Frenchman Gilles Simon.
FEBRUARY
- Reaches second ATP quarterfinal of the year in Acapulco, stretching then world No.9 John Isner to a third-set tiebreak.
JULY
- Progresses to third round of Wimbledon for the second time (first did so in 2016), beating Hugo Dellien and Laslo Djere in straight sets along the way.
AUGUST
- Third ATP quarterfinal of 2019 comes in Winston-Salem, where Millman beats Marco Cecchinato and Robin Haase along the way.
SEPTEMBER
- Wins five matches to claim the ATP Challenger title in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, beating fellow Australian Marc Polmans in the final.
OCTOBER
- Saves match points in the opening round of qualifying against Bradley Klahn then goes on to reach the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, Japan, building a six-match winning streak before falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.