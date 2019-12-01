Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, VIC, 1 December 2019 | tennis.com.au

John Millman continues to thrive 13 years into an impressive pro career.

After a breakthrough year in 2018, the 30-year-old posted his second straight top 50 finish in 2019, a season highlighted by a trip to the final of the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, a further three ATP quarterfinals, and a third-round finish at Wimbledon.

NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal

We recap Millman’s season highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.

JANUARY

  • Advances to the Sydney International quarterfinals with wins over Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsovics, falling in a third-set tiebreak to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

FEBRUARY

  • Reaches second ATP quarterfinal of the year in Acapulco, stretching then world No.9 John Isner to a third-set tiebreak.

JULY

  • Progresses to third round of Wimbledon for the second time (first did so in 2016), beating Hugo Dellien and Laslo Djere in straight sets along the way.

AUGUST

  • Third ATP quarterfinal of 2019 comes in Winston-Salem, where Millman beats Marco Cecchinato and Robin Haase along the way.

SEPTEMBER

  • Wins five matches to claim the ATP Challenger title in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, beating fellow Australian Marc Polmans in the final.

OCTOBER

  • Saves match points in the opening round of qualifying against Bradley Klahn then goes on to reach the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, Japan, building a six-match winning streak before falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.

