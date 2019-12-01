Newcombe Medal nominee John Millman completed a second straight top-50 season in 2019, with the main highlight a run to the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, Japan.

John Millman continues to thrive 13 years into an impressive pro career.

After a breakthrough year in 2018, the 30-year-old posted his second straight top 50 finish in 2019, a season highlighted by a trip to the final of the ATP 500 event in Tokyo, a further three ATP quarterfinals, and a third-round finish at Wimbledon.

NEWS: standout field nominated for Newcombe Medal

We recap Millman’s season highlights in the build-up to the 2019 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 2 December in Melbourne.

JANUARY

Advances to the Sydney International quarterfinals with wins over Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsovics, falling in a third-set tiebreak to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

FEBRUARY

Reaches second ATP quarterfinal of the year in Acapulco, stretching then world No.9 John Isner to a third-set tiebreak.

JULY

Progresses to third round of Wimbledon for the second time (first did so in 2016), beating Hugo Dellien and Laslo Djere in straight sets along the way.

AUGUST

Third ATP quarterfinal of 2019 comes in Winston-Salem, where Millman beats Marco Cecchinato and Robin Haase along the way.

SEPTEMBER

Wins five matches to claim the ATP Challenger title in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, beating fellow Australian Marc Polmans in the final.

OCTOBER

Saves match points in the opening round of qualifying against Bradley Klahn then goes on to reach the ATP 500 final in Tokyo, Japan, building a six-match winning streak before falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.