2020 Queensland Australian Claycourt Championships Qualifying Event

The 2020 Australian National Championships will feature up to 128 of Australia's most promising junior tennis players battling it out for national titles, with the 2020 champions joining Ashleigh Barty (Qld), Marc Polmans (Vic), Destanee Aiava (Vic), Jaimee Fourlis (Vic), Akira Santillan (Qld) and Luke Saville (SA) as winners of the title.

Each state are given the opportunity to award wildcards into the upcoming Australian Claycourt Championships & Queensland will be hosting a qualifying event to determine two (2) Queensland wild cards per age group and gender to compete in the Australian Claycourt Championships to be played in Canberra April 3rd to 8th 2020.

Queensland Qualifying eligibility is determined by your residential status. You must be a Queensland and make sure you have not entered another tournament at the same time.

For more information about the Queensland event and to enter please click the following link.

Draws will be capped at 32 entries and acceptance lists will be determined by Australian Ranking.

Please note that players who are looking to gain direct acceptance into the Nationals have to enter the national tournament separately. Entries may close ahead of this tournament!