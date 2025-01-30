Aleksandar Vukic will make his Davis Cup debut on Saturday morning when Australia begin their 2025 campaign against Sweden.

30 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

World No.66 Aleksandar Vukic will become Australia’s 116th Davis Cup representative when the nation opens its 2025 campaign against Sweden on Saturday morning.

It adds to a stellar month for the 28-year-old after he enjoyed his career-best run at Melbourne Park. Vukic reached the third round at Australian Open 2025 – the oldest Australian man to make his third-round debut in Melbourne since Wayne Arthurs in 2001.

“Very privileged and especially to be surrounded by legends of the Australian tennis scene. It’s a very, very big honour for me,” he said. “I’ll do my best to do my part to represent the country and represent everyone there the best that I can.”

The Sydneysider sent shockwaves when he upset world No.22 Sebastian Korda in the second round of AO 2025. Vukic came from a set down in the third to prevail against the American.

He was also valiant in his third-round defeat to British No.1 Jack Draper, where he lost in a final-set tiebreak. However, despite the loss, Vukic left Melbourne Park a happy man.

“Lleyton (Hewitt), Rochey (Tony Roche) and Crabby (Jaymon Crabb), they sat me down the day after I lost and told me [that I had been selected for the Davis Cup team], so it kind of softened the blow after losing that match,” he said. “It was very nice to hear, and I definitely walked out of Melbourne with more of a smile on my face for sure.”

Vukic was presented with his Davis Cup jacket by fellow New South Welshman and four-time Davis Cup champion Ken Rosewall.

“Yeah pretty surreal, wasn’t expecting it,” Vukic said on receiving his jacket from the eight-time Grand Slam champion. “For him to be there, especially someone else from Sydney as well. I was telling him I play on his court a lot.

“It’s very nice to have met him and for him to have presented that to me.”

After three consecutive finals campaigns, Australia will travel to Sweden for the first time since 2003, where Lleyton Hewitt led the side to a five-nil whitewash. Now, Hewitt aims to reign victorious as Australian captain.

“I’m very happy and confident with the squad and team that I have at my disposal. Very proud of the guys too to be honest because they make it a priority to play for Australia,” he said.

“It’s not an easy time for us. They’ve had a lot of pressure and expectations playing in Australia and just straightaway hop on a plane and make this a priority. So, me and my coaching staff are very happy with the guys, and it’s going to be a pleasure for me to sit out on the court with them.”

