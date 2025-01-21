Alex de Minaur relishes the challenge that awaits when he faces world No.1 Jannik Sinner in his maiden Australian Open quarterfinal appearance.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2025 | Gillian Tan

There will be a sense of occasion when Alex de Minaur walks onto Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, bathed in an electric atmosphere and near-guaranteed ovation from 15,000 fans.

The 25-year-old, competing in his eighth Australian Open, is familiar with the iconic court but when he steps up to the baseline, it’ll be for his first quarterfinal at Melbourne Park.

The lightning fast right-hander, who has dropped a sole set during the tournament, is thrilled to have achieved another career milestone: a complete collection of last eight appearances at all four Grand Slams, and bragging rights as only the fifth Australian man in the Open Era to reach four consecutive major quarterfinals.

But the eight seed’s overarching mission is far from complete.

A maiden major, which would end a drought for Australian men’s tennis that dates back to Lleyton Hewitt’s 2002 Wimbledon title and at the AO, Mark Edmondson’s 1976 crown, is a key goal for Demon.

“You’re not that far off from the big title,” Hewitt, his Davis Cup captain, has said.

First, a sizable hurdle looms. Demon’s quarterfinal opponent is none other than top seed Jannik Sinner, the AO defending champion whose red-hot form, especially on hard courts, led him to capture a second Grand Slam title at the US Open last September. The Italian amassed a season-leading 73-6 win-loss record that included six titles in addition to his two majors.

“Jannik is a hell of a player,” said De Minaur, who practised with the 23-year-old this fortnight.

While he carries a 0-9 head-to-head record against the popular redhead, Demon plans to focus on the duo’s battle in the Rotterdam final last year, which he lost 7-5 6-4.

“I was physically at 100 per cent, and I think that was quite a good battle with opportunities here and there,” recalled the Australian, who had six chances to break Sinner during that match.

De Minaur, who plans to identify any weaknesses the Italian has demonstrated this fortnight, won’t let the past marinate in his mind for too long.

“The great thing about tennis is that once you step out on the court, you both start at 0-0, right? It’s a whole new day, a whole new match, and anything can happen,” said the 25-year-old, who is looking forward to the challenge.

Demon, whose movement and noticeably bigger serve are huge assets, will absorb the support from what promises to be a vocal crowd. He’ll seek to test Sinner’s ability to respond physically after the Italian’s admission that he was not 100 per cent during his win over Holger Rune on Monday.

“It’s going to be my first match this whole tournament where I’m the underdog and don’t have all the pressure and expectation of having to win,” said the world No. 8, currently two spots behind his career-high No. 6.

“Sports is unpredictable, [and] that’s exactly the mindset I’m going to have.

“There’s nothing I want to do more than play well here in Australia.”

