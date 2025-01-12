Nick Kyrgios headlines an action-packed Day 2, which sees eight Aussie men take to the court at their home Grand Slam.

Melbourne, VIC, 12 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

For the first time in 861 days, Nick Kyrgios will make his long-awaited return to Grand Slam tennis on Monday night.

He headlines the night session at John Cain Arena against British rising star Jacob Fearnley – a setting with which Kyrgios is fondly familiar.

“I really want to put a petition in, when I’m done, to call it the Kyrgios Court, instead of John Cain Arena,” he laughed on The Sit-Down podcast late last year.

“I genuinely think if we called it the Kyrgios Court it’d be a lot cooler, and we’d create a bit more buzz: ‘Oh you played on the Kyrgios Court?’ Because then it’s known for being a bit of a chaotic, zoo-like atmosphere, I think, and then people will think about some of the best times I had on it.

“I don’t know what it is about that court, but hopefully I’ll be able to play on it again this year.”

Kyrgios is one of eight Aussie men who will take the court on Day 2 of Australian Open 2025.

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

The Wimbledon 2022 finalist will seek to improve his stellar 12-3 record at John Cain Arena. He faces the challenging task of playing world No.92 Jacob Fearnley, who recently reached the Canberra Challenger semifinals.

Kyrgios hopes to build on his promising performance at the Brisbane International, despite losing in three tiebreak sets to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round.

“He’s been knocking on the door with some pretty good results the last six to nine months. He’s obviously very confident,” Kyrgios said of the Brit. “You’ve got to be careful with these guys. I know players like me, we do have a target on our back. These guys go out there trying to play their best tennis. I’ve experienced that.”

“I know he’s going to be willing to embrace that challenge against me in Australia. It’s going to be good.”

[27] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Jordan Thompson’s singles game thrived in 2024 alongside his doubles success. Seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time, Jordan Thompson has his best chance to do some damage at Melbourne Park.

Quarterfinal appearances in Paris and Brisbane have provided the 30-year-old with the foundaiton to make a statement in this tournament.

“[Playing doubles] sharpens up my singles game and the doubles game as well,” Thompson said. “In singles, you feel like you’ve got the whole court to hit into, especially on returns. In doubles, you have to hit into quite a small space. Just feels like I’ve got an ocean to hit into in the singles court.

“I think I played over 110 or 115 matches last year. I just felt like I was actually getting better on the doubles court as it went on.”

He will play Dominik Koepfer second up on Margaret Court Arena. Koepfer was the No.1 seed in qualifying last week, making his fifth main-draw appearance.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Roman Safiullin

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Kokkinakis had The Drive pumping at last week’s Adelaide International. The hometown hero reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide for the fourth time, before withdrawing due to a shoulder injury.

Kokkinakis has otherwise been riding a wave of form since the US Open. The 28-year-old won the NSW Open in November before leading Australia to the Davis Cup semifinals. Kokkinakis upset American Ben Shelton in their quarterfinal rubber, which culminated in a 30-point tiebreak.

He will play third match on Kia Arena against world No.63 Roman Safiullin.

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v [12] Tommy Paul (USA)

Head-to-Head: Paul leads 2-1

While Tommy Paul is knocking on the door of the world’s top 10, O’Connell has proven he can mix it with the world No.11 in the past.

At Roland Garros 2021, the Aussie almost pulled off an almighty comeback against Paul. Down two sets to love, O’Connell pushed the American to five sets, ultimately losing the decider 10-8.

A similar effort will be required to cause an upset. Paul was one win away from his maiden top-10 berth in Adelaide, however, a loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals prevented that charge.

O’Connell became a more prominent fixture on the ATP circuit in 2024, qualifying for a career-best seven Masters 1000 tournaments. He also finished the season strongly, reaching the quarterfinals of the Belgrade Open in November.

James Duckworth (AUS) v Dominic Stricker (SUI)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

James Duckworth will begin his 12th Australian Open campaign on Court 3 against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker – the most Australian Open appearances by an active Australian male.

The world No.89 will be seeking his first victory at Melbourne Park since 2021, where he defeated Damir Dzumhur in straight sets.

In October, Duckworth won his first title in 12 months at the Hangzhou Challenger and will hope to carry that form into Australian Open 2025.

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Head-to-Head: Schoolkate leads 1-0

Déjà vu will strike Tristan Schoolkate when he launches his second Grand Slam campaign. Schoolkate began US Open 2024 playing against Taro Daniel, and will try to replicate his winning performance on Court 7 on Monday.

Both players have excelled since their US Open meeting. Schoolkate has made two ATP Challenger semifinals and pushed Jakub Mensik to five sets in his second-round encounter at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Daniel reached ATP Challenger finals in Taipei and Seoul, prevailing in the former.

[WC] James McCabe (AUS) v [Q] Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

After a valiant effort at Australian Open 2024 when he pushed Alex Michelsen to four sets, James McCabe will be vying for his first Grand Slam victory.

The world No.258 made some significant progress in 2024 as he qualified for his first ATP event. McCabe qualified for the Eastbourne International, while he was also granted entry into the Adelaide International and the Hangzhou Open.

He takes on Grand Slam debutant Martin Landaluce on Court 6. Landaluce came from a set down in the third round of qualifying to book his main-draw spot.

Aleksandar Vukic will also take the court against Damir Dzumhur after his match was postponed.

