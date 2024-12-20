The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) and Tennis NSW hit the road this December for the Rally as One roadshow, visiting clubs impacted by bushfires and floods.

Melbourne, Australia, 20 December 2024 | Nadia Dimattina

Five years ago, bushfires tore through towns across New South Wales’ Mid North Coast.

As communities continue to rebuild, local sporting clubs such as tennis play a central role in their recovery.

“It was devastating. The community itself suffered with the loss of houses, crops, livestock,” Kempsey resident Kylie Vidler recounted. “It was absolutely devastating – the community was very sad.”

This month, the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) and Tennis NSW kicked off the much-anticipated Rally as One roadshow, making stops in five locations across New South Wales – Armidale, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Kendall.

Launched in 2020 to support areas devastated by bushfires, Rally as One continues its mission to bring hope, connection and joy through the power of tennis.

“It’s great to see the community come together and all different ages and cultures,” Vidler said. “Having more community events is definitely what we need.”

One of the most heartwarming moments of the roadshow came in Kendall, where former Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald returned to the town’s tennis club.

Fitzgerald had first visited in 2015 to unveil the new courts and renovated clubhouse, and he spoke with pride about the impact that tennis had on the local community.

“I came from a regional area when I was a young boy, so I understand what tennis clubs can do and what sporting facilities can do for local communities. This is a prime example of it, in fact one of the best I’ve seen.”

“This is a town of 1200 people here in Kendall and they have more than 500 members of this tennis club – it is really a heart-warmer to come here and see what influence this has in their local community.”

Wendy Hudson is not only Kendall’s dedicated tennis club president but also local police officer who as a first responder witnessed first-hand the devastation of how the bushfires and floods impacted her community.

“I worked during both those disasters – it was a tragedy – but what makes you feel so good is when everyone comes together and helps those in need,” Hudson said.

“This is a community, it’s more than a club. Any time there is tragedy or disasters we have come together, we have helped each other and opened up the club.

“The Rally as One program has been an awesome injection of funding into this community and it really needs it. The kids have been able to do morning programs before school, breakfast programs, school sports, they have been part of getting on court where kids would never have had the opportunity or afford any coaching, but they have been able to access the coach during school and before school.”

The roadshow was held across six days with local tennis clubs hosting a range of activations including on and off-court activities, prizes, giveaways, food and drinks, and more.

“We are able to use this roadshow as a vehicle to bring people together at different venues using tennis.

“I’ve been on the road at all events. The feedback from everyone that has been involved from catering, to entertainment, to volunteers, it is just so positive,” Tennis NSW Regional Tennis Manager, Sonia Close said.

“Everyone feels good about tennis and they are excited about it.”

ATF Ambassador Susie Norton’s highlight of the roadshow was seeing the joy the events brought to these communities.

“It is great to see the community resilience, seeing everyone happy, seeing smiles on faces has been so wonderful, and I’m so proud the Australian Tennis Foundation and Tennis NSW have been able to facilitate these events,” Norton said.

For more information about the Australian Tennis Foundation visit here.