Children and families enjoyed a memorable day at Australian Open 2025, thanks to the Australian Tennis Foundation's Brighter Days program.

Melbourne, Australia , 16 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) aims to inspire brighter futures for children and young people facing adversity through the power of tennis.

As the Official Charity of Tennis Australia and the Australian Open, the ATF uses tennis as a vehicle to reduce social disadvantage and increase social cohesion.

Launched in September 2022, Brighter Days provides relief from challenging life circumstances for young people and their families through fun, engaging tennis and social activities at flagship tennis facilities across Australia.

Now in its third consecutive year, the Brighter Days program has extended into the Summer of Tennis and the Australian Open. It offers families from like-minded charities a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of the Australian Open and other lead-in events in their local cities.

This year – Brighter Days provided tickets to children and their families to attend the Australian Open and other Summer of Tennis events, providing them with a much-needed reprieve from their daily challenges and the chance to immerse themselves in all the tournaments have to offer.

Over five days, children and families from charities such as My Room, Ronald McDonald House, Refugee Migrant Children Centre, Sony Foundation, MacKillop Foundation and Camp Quality were treated to unforgettable experiences at the tennis.

Across the 2025 Australian Open and Summer of Tennis – the ATF has given away more than 1,200 tickets to over 20 charities for children and families facing adversity.

“We believe in the power of sports to uplift and inspire,” said ATF Director Vicki Reid.

“By providing these tickets, we hope to create lasting memories and a sense of community for these young individuals. The Australian Open is not just about tennis; it’s about bringing people together and celebrating the spirit of resilience and hope.”

Lana Fomoso attended the Brighter Days event with her son Luka for the second time.

“Luka has just finished his treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He had undergone treatment for three years and is now in remission. We are hoping to enjoy the tournament today with a new lease on life and a new chapter in Luka’s life.”

“The last time we were here – Luka was in a wheelchair. The fact that Luka is now standing, walking, healthy and able to enjoy Brighter Days is extremely special for us. It is also extremely important to us to see all of the other kids here today able to enjoy this experience.” she said.

Since its launch in 2020, the Australian Tennis Foundation has provided more than 75,000 opportunities for disadvantaged kids to play and belong.

Visit the website, to learn more about the Australian Tennis Foundation.