Clubs and coaches who help the sport and players of all abilities thrive will be recognised at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, VIC, 6 December 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Clubs and coaches form the foundations of Australian tennis, playing a pivotal role in promoting grassroots participation, fostering talent and creating the strong sense of community that makes the sport so loved.

While clubs provide both social and competitive opportunities, coaches are crucial in delivering the sport to players of all ages and abilities – ranging from beginners to elite players and those who will thrive on a world stage.

Clubs and coaches who have thrived in those objectives are finalists in several categories at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards.

Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden

For the first time, the Most Outstanding Club Award will be presented by Howden. The insurance group is passionate about protecting the tennis clubs of Australia. They understand the essential role that clubs play in local communities, providing not only a place for people to play and compete, but also a venue for socialising and fostering a love for the sport.

Melba Tennis Club (ACT): A finalist in 2023, the Melba Tennis Club has been nominated again for the implementation of a strategic plan involving the upgrade of their facilities. Based in Canberra’s northwest, the Melba Tennis Club have been praised for their inclusion initiatives and prominence in the local community.

Mooloolaba Tennis Club (Qld): The Mooloolaba Tennis Club is located on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. It has implemented an action plan that focuses on four areas – adding courts to accommodate contemporary tennis formats, enhancing player pathways, recruit and retain coaching staff, and collate data to show fund requirements.

Prospect Tennis Club (SA): Located in the inner suburbs of Adelaide, the Prospect Tennis Club has increased participation numbers in 2024. This was helped by a $1.4 million redevelopment of the club’s facilities, which included the replacement of their eight existing courts. The redevelopment forms part of a strategic plan enforced based on an audit carried out by Tennis SA in 2019.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence – Club

Ben McLachlan (NT): Head Coach and owner/operator of Top End Multi Sports (TEMS) in Darwin, McLachlan helps to promote tennis in the Northern Territory, despite the challenging climate and remoteness of their location. McLachlan coaches players of all ages and abilities and emphasises strong culture.

Robert Jamieson (ACT): Head Coach of the Pines Tennis Club, south of Canberra, Jamieson delivers coaching programs catering to the needs of all members in the Tuggeranong community. Through his continual engagement with schools within the community, Jamieson has helped to introduce prospective members and students to the club.

Wayne Fielder (Qld): The Director of Tennis and Head Coach at Baseline Tennis Coaching Academy in Cairns, Fielder mentors the next generation of coaches. With a ‘train to play’ philosophy, the academy has seen positive retention rates throughout the program. Fielder also oversees a variety of programs including Pickleball, Hot Shots Tennis, and Cardio Tennis.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence – Development

George Vogiatzis (Vic): A coach with the Vida Tennis Academy, Vogiatzis works out of MCC Glen Iris Valley Tennis Club in Mount Waverley and St Kilda. Over the last 12 months, Vogiatzis has produced three national champions, with one athlete involved in Tennis Australia’s Academy Program.

James Connelly (WA): Head Coach at Hensman Park Tennis Club in South Perth, Connelly has recently generated success. Connelly has coached his players to nine ITF Junior titles, as well as five national titles. Four players have also received scholarships at American colleges under his tutelage.

Shayne Tabb (Qld): Junior Development Coach at Queen’s Park Tennis Club in Southport, located on the Gold Coast, Tabb prides himself on holistic player development using the FTEM model. In 2024, two of Tabb’s players played in junior overseas tournaments. Fourteen-year-old Tori Russell represented Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Finals.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Coaching Excellence – Performance

Chris Mahony (Qld): Mahony helped Maya Joint to a breakout season in 2024. In a season of significant proportions, Joint rose 655 spots throughout the year, finishing as world No.118. The 18-year-old reached the second round at a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open, while she also won titles in Burnie and Santo Domingo.

Darren Cahill (SA): Jannik Sinner constructed a scintillating season under the tutelage of 2018 award winner Darren Cahill. A dominant 73-6 in his 2024 match-winning record, Sinner made his world No.1 debut in May. His stellar year included both hard-court Grand Slam trophies and his first ATP Finals crown.

David Taylor (NSW): Taylor has influenced the rise of Emerson Jones, who this year became the first Australian since Jelena Dokic in 1998 to claim the world No.1 ranking. The 16-year-old reached the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon girls’ singles events. She also won the ITF World Tennis Junior Finals in Chengdu, going undefeated in both the group stages and finals.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December at Palladium Ballroom.

You can follow the event across the Tennis Australia social channels.