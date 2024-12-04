Ahead of the Australian Tennis Awards on 9 December, we profile the finalists for award categories honouring Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 4 December 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Australia’s best tennis officials and volunteers will be recognised at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December.

Their dedication to the sport has ensured people around Australia and the world can enjoy the game.

Here are the finalists for the Australian Tennis Awards honouring Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement.

Excellence in Officiating

Greg Dickson (NT): Dickson officiated at some of the world’s biggest tournaments in 2024. The experienced official was appointed as a line official at the Australian Open, before being selected for the Shanghai Masters. He also chair-umpired every final during the ITF Juniors Finals in Chengdu.

Matthew Kellert (NSW): One of the world’s top Review Officials, Kellert was awarded Silver Badge status in February by the ITF. He was appointed as a Review Official for Wimbledon and the US Open in 2024, with the former marking his 60th Grand Slam. Kellert was also selected as a chair umpire for the Davis Cup Finals.

Liz Ross (Vic): A respected official across the Australian Summer of Tennis events, Ross is accomplished across many roles including court supervisor, match assistant, and linesperson, with her accuracy and reliability in the latter role having been commended.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Excellence in Officiating 2023 Glenn Toland (NSW) 2022 Robyn Tucker (SA) 2021 Marko Savic (NSW) 2020 Not presented 2019 Brian Grace (Vic) 2018 Simon Cannavan (Qld) 2017 Emma Walter (ACT) 2016 Troy Deighton (NSW) 2015 John Blom (ACT) 2014 Tom Sweeney (Vic) 2013 Pam Whytcross (NSW) 2012 Wayne McKewen (NSW) 2011 Donna Kelso (NSW) 2010 Kerrilyn Cramer (Vic)

Volunteer Achievement Award

Damian McGee (SA): The President of the Gawler and District Tennis Association , located near the Barossa Valley in South Australia, McGee promotes an inclusive culture among a range of diverse communities. In his third year in charge McGee has displayed leadership in seeking to improve infrastructure, proposing a 12-court redevelopment for the Town of Gawler.

Pauline McIlveen (NSW): McIlveen has been a volunteer at the Milton Uladulla District Tennis Association on the south coast of New South Wales for 20 years. Recently retired from the committee, McIlveen has helped increase membership numbers at the club by providing a range of membership options at an affordable price. She has also built working relationships with the local, state and federal government, which helped secure a lighting upgrade at their facilities.

Jillian Mitchell (ACT): A member of the North Woden Tennis Club committee for over 15 years, Mitchell has fostered a club culture built on belonging, positivity, and loyalty. Mitchell also oversaw a redevelopment at the club which involved court renovation, improved court accessibility, and solar and lighting upgrades.

Australian Tennis Awards

Honour roll

Volunteer Achievement Award 2023 Brendon Oliver-Ewen (TAS) 2022 Julie Polkinghorne (SA) 2021 Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Darren Wunderer (SA) 2018 John Pick (SA) 2017 James Edwards (WA) 2016 Kathy Brummitt (NT) 2015 Lyn Duffy (Vic) 2014 Wendy Hudson (NSW) 2013 Gaye Hayes (WA) 2012 Anne Baldwin (Vic) 2011 Tom Hancy (Vic) 2010 Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)

The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December at Palladium Ballroom.

You can follow the event across the Tennis Australia social channels.