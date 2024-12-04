Officials, volunteers to be honoured at Australian Tennis Awards
Ahead of the Australian Tennis Awards on 9 December, we profile the finalists for award categories honouring Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement.
Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 4 December 2024 | Jackson Mansell
Australia’s best tennis officials and volunteers will be recognised at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December.
Their dedication to the sport has ensured people around Australia and the world can enjoy the game.
Here are the finalists for the Australian Tennis Awards honouring Excellence in Officiating and Volunteer Achievement.
Greg Dickson (NT): Dickson officiated at some of the world’s biggest tournaments in 2024. The experienced official was appointed as a line official at the Australian Open, before being selected for the Shanghai Masters. He also chair-umpired every final during the ITF Juniors Finals in Chengdu.
Matthew Kellert (NSW): One of the world’s top Review Officials, Kellert was awarded Silver Badge status in February by the ITF. He was appointed as a Review Official for Wimbledon and the US Open in 2024, with the former marking his 60th Grand Slam. Kellert was also selected as a chair umpire for the Davis Cup Finals.
Liz Ross (Vic): A respected official across the Australian Summer of Tennis events, Ross is accomplished across many roles including court supervisor, match assistant, and linesperson, with her accuracy and reliability in the latter role having been commended.
|Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Excellence in Officiating
|2023
|Glenn Toland (NSW)
|2022
|Robyn Tucker (SA)
|2021
|Marko Savic (NSW)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Brian Grace (Vic)
|2018
|Simon Cannavan (Qld)
|2017
|Emma Walter (ACT)
|2016
|Troy Deighton (NSW)
|2015
|John Blom (ACT)
|2014
|Tom Sweeney (Vic)
|2013
|Pam Whytcross (NSW)
|2012
|Wayne McKewen (NSW)
|2011
|Donna Kelso (NSW)
|2010
|Kerrilyn Cramer (Vic)
Damian McGee (SA): The President of the Gawler and District Tennis Association, located near the Barossa Valley in South Australia, McGee promotes an inclusive culture among a range of diverse communities. In his third year in charge McGee has displayed leadership in seeking to improve infrastructure, proposing a 12-court redevelopment for the Town of Gawler.
Pauline McIlveen (NSW): McIlveen has been a volunteer at the Milton Uladulla District Tennis Association on the south coast of New South Wales for 20 years. Recently retired from the committee, McIlveen has helped increase membership numbers at the club by providing a range of membership options at an affordable price. She has also built working relationships with the local, state and federal government, which helped secure a lighting upgrade at their facilities.
Jillian Mitchell (ACT): A member of the North Woden Tennis Club committee for over 15 years, Mitchell has fostered a club culture built on belonging, positivity, and loyalty. Mitchell also oversaw a redevelopment at the club which involved court renovation, improved court accessibility, and solar and lighting upgrades.
|Australian Tennis Awards
Honour roll
Volunteer Achievement Award
|2023
|Brendon Oliver-Ewen (TAS)
|2022
|Julie Polkinghorne (SA)
|2021
|Liz Tektonopoulos (Vic)
|2020
|Not presented
|2019
|Darren Wunderer (SA)
|2018
|John Pick (SA)
|2017
|James Edwards (WA)
|2016
|Kathy Brummitt (NT)
|2015
|Lyn Duffy (Vic)
|2014
|Wendy Hudson (NSW)
|2013
|Gaye Hayes (WA)
|2012
|Anne Baldwin (Vic)
|2011
|Tom Hancy (Vic)
|2010
|Ross and Allen Smythe (Qld)
The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December at Palladium Ballroom.
You can follow the event across the Tennis Australia social channels.