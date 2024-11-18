Destanee Aiava and Blake Ellis were crowned champions of the Brisbane QTC Tennis International over the weekend.

Brisbane, QLD, 18 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Destanee Aiava and Blake Ellis are the latest champions on the Australian Pro Tour after their triumphs at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

Aiava capped off a stellar week in Brisbane winning both the singles and doubles titles.

Featuring in an all-Australian singles final, the world No.228 defeated 2016 champion Lizette Cabrera 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 in almost two-and-a-half hours.

Aiava did not drop a set until the semifinals, where she came from a set down to prevail against sixth seed Jia-Jing Lu.

The Brisbane QTC Tennis International is Aiava’s second Pro Tour title for 2024, after she successfully defended her 2023 Cairns International crown in October.

She then paired with Maddison Inglis to take home the doubles championship. After losing the Sydney final last week, Aiava and Inglis convincingly defeated fourth seeds Ankita Raina and Yuki Naito to reign in Brisbane.

Queenslander Blake Ellis had his maiden breakthrough in Tennyson, winning the men’s singles title. Winless in his first six finals, Ellis reigned victorious against fellow Aussie Blake Mott 6-1 6-3 to finally taste silverware.

He will be hoping to continue that form as the top seed at this week’s Sunshine Coast Tennis International, the next stop on the Australian Pro Tour.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones will return to the Pro Tour circuit this week after her maiden ITF Futures title in Sydney, where the 16-year-old last played and wreaked havoc by beating three seeded players.

Jones will be joined by top seed Priscilla Hon, in what will be Hon’s first Australian Pro Tour event in nine months.

Hon recently competed in the Asian swing, playing in the main draw of Beijing, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Before that she achieved main draw status at the US Open for the first time in five years.

The world No.193 is aiming for her first title since claiming the Burnie International in February.

The Sunshine Coast Tennis International will be played in Caloundra from 17-24 November.

