Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell are the first all-Australian pair through to the semifinals of the ATP Finals since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1999,

Turin, Italy, 15 November 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have continued their dream debut in Turin, advancing to the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

The pair defeated second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6(14) 6-3 in 96 minutes to secure their spot in the last four.

It will be the first time since the Woodies in 1999 that an all-Australian duo has reached this stage of the ATP Finals. While Thompson and Purcell are not ready to share comparisons with the legendary pairing, they are adamant this is only the beginning.

“I think they’ve achieved a little bit more than us, probably a bit better than us, but we’re only just getting started,” Thompson said.

“We couldn’t be happier. We played a great match, it was clean. Our first set probably should have gone our way, I missed a duck forehand there to go up 5-2 [in the tiebreak] but that tiebreak was something like I’ve never played before. So to come out on top and steal the momentum, it’s a pretty good feeling.”

Their efforts in the group stage have not only given the pair confidence to win the ATP Finals, but to avenge their two consecutive Davis Cup finals losses. Given the calibre of Aussie doubles talent, Purcell believes their unpredictability as a squad will be a weapon next week in Malaga.

“Teams just don’t know what partnerships we’re going to throw at them so they can’t really plan for anything. I feel like that gives us an edge,” the doubles world No.10 said.

“It’s good that we all jell together so well. Thommo and I have had such a big year, obviously Matt (Ebden) had a big year a couple of years ago, so I think we’re really confident going into that as well.”

Thompson and Purcell finished second in their group and will next play the top seeds of the Bob Bryan group either on Saturday night or Sunday morning EDT.

In singles action, Alex de Minaur’s run came to an end after losing to American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-4 6-3 in his final group match.

Winless in his three outings, De Minaur is optimistic for 2025 and hopes to qualify to play in Turin again.

“Ultimately there’s been lots of positives throughout the year, it’s been a great season for me, a breakthrough season in which I’ve dealt with a lot of adversity at the same time,” the world No.9 said.

“Obviously, I would have loved to come here in better condition and feel like I could have put up some better results, but ultimately I did my best and it gives me a lot of fire to be back here next year.”