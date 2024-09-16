Talia Gibson and Omar Jasika scooped Australian Pro Tour singles titles in Perth and Darwin this week.

Australia, 16 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Aussie players scooped the titles as the Australian Pro Tour resumed with events in Western Australia and the Northern Territory this week.

Perth, Australia

Hometown favourite Talia Gibson was crowned the women’s singles champion at the Perth International 1, an ITF 75 tournament held at Perth’s State Tennis Centre.

The 20-year-old lived up to her top-seed billing, triumphing 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3 in a two-hour and 43-minute final against fellow Western Australian Maddison Inglis.

This is the world No.165’s sixth career ITF singles title and her first this season.

“It was a really tough match,” Gibson said. “[It] is always a tough battle playing Maddy.

“Sticking to my game and playing aggressively worked for me, obviously it was tough out there with the wind … but I really tried to stick to my strengths, and it came off well.”

Gibson and Inglis also dominated in the women’s doubles event. They combined to win their first professional doubles title as a team, securing victory with a 6-2 6-4 win against the Japanese duo of Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura in the final.

This is Gibson’s ninth career ITF doubles title and her first of the season. It is a seventh career ITF doubles title for Inglis and also her first in 2024.

Gibson and Inglis will look to continue their impressive form at the Perth International 2, another Australian Pro Tour event held in Western Australia this coming week.

Australian Pro Tour – Perth International 1

Women’s singles final: [1] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [3] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-3

Women’s doubles final: [2] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Erina Hayashi (JPN)/Saki Imamura (JPN) 6-2 6-4

Darwin, Australia

Top seed Omar Jasika proved unstoppable this week at the Darwin International 1, an ITF 25 tournament played at the Darwin International Tennis Centre.

The 27-year-old from Melbourne claimed the Australian Pro Tour title with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Jake Delaney in an all-Australian men’s singles final.

This is Jasika’s third consecutive ITF title and extends his current winning streak to 17 matches, which is the longest winning streak of his career.

The 27-year-old Delaney didn’t go home empty-handed after triumphing in the men’s doubles event with fellow Australian Joshua Charlton.

The top seeds scored a 6-3 6-4 win against Australian Matt Hulme and his New Zealand partner James Watt in the final.

This is 25-year-old Charlton’s eighth ITF doubles title of the season, while the in-form Delaney has now won three ITF doubles titles in the past three weeks.

Jasika and Delaney will be the top seeds at this week’s Darwin International 2 event, which provides another chance to earn valuable ranking points and prize money on home soil.

Australian Pro Tour – Darwin International 1

Men’s singles final: [1] Omar Jasika (AUS) d Jake Delaney (AUS) 7-5 7-5

Men’s doubles final: [1] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Jake Delaney (AUS) d [2] Matt Hulme (AUS)/James Watt (NZL) 6-3 6-4

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!