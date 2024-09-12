Olivia Gadecki stuns world No.11 Danielle Collins in the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Mexico.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 12 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Olivia Gadecki is enjoying a breakout run at a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara, where she has scored a string of impressive upsets to advance to her first tour-level quarterfinal.

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast defeated Hungarian Timea Babos, a former world No.25, and rising Australian Maya Joint, the world No.111, to qualify without dropping a set.

Gadecki then continued her winning run in the main draw, beating former world No.3 Sloane Stephens in the opening round.

The world No.152’s growing confidence was on show today in a second-round clash with the tournament’s second seed, world No.11 Danielle Collins.

Gadecki dismissed the American in 84 minutes, powering to a 6-3 6-3 victory.

This is Gadecki’s second career top-20 win and first since February 2021.

It also marks the first time that the Gold Coast talent has scored back-to-back top-100 wins in her career.

“I’m really proud of myself for giving myself the chance to play another match and play such amazing players and really test my abilities,” an elated Gadecki said in her on-match interview.

With her performances this week, Gadecki is projected to break into the world’s top 120 and could still climb higher if her winning run continues at the Mexican hard-court event.

Gadecki now plays world No.99 Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals. The 30-year-old Italian has been ranked as high as world No.18.

Aussies in action – Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [2] Danielle Collins (USA) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

> VIEW: Guadalajara women’s singles draw

