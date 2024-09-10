Olivia Gadecki scores a big first-round victory against American Sloane Stephens at a WTA 500 tournament in Mexico.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 10 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Olivia Gadecki has scored an impressive victory in the opening round of a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara.

The 22-year-old Australian triumphed 6-4 6-3 against American Sloane Stephens, a former world No.3 and the US Open 2017 champion.

Gadecki, who earned a spot in the draw as a qualifier, served six aces and broke Stephens’ serve five times in the 85-minute encounter.

Main draw win number ✌️ Olivia Gadecki picks up a big win and moves into Round 2!#GDLOpenAKRONxSantander pic.twitter.com/NmP45IhM9l — wta (@WTA) September 9, 2024

This is Gadecki’s fifth career WTA main-draw win and her first since the Brisbane International in January.

It is her third career top-100 victory and her first in a completed match since stunning world No.4 Sofia Kenin as an unranked wildcard at a WTA tournament in Melbourne in February 2021.

This propels world No.152 Gadecki into a second-round showdown with the tournament’s second seed, world No.11 Danielle Collins.

Australian Kimberly Birrell, who also qualified at Guadalajara, plays her first-round match against Japan’s Ena Shibahara tomorrow.

Aussies in action – Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [2] Danielle Collins (USA)

