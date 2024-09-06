South Australian favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis will play at the Adelaide International in 2025.

Adelaide, Australia, 6 September 2024 | tennis.com.au

Hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis is the first player to commit to the Adelaide International in 2025.

This comes hot off the 28-year-old recording his biggest Grand Slam win at the US Open, where he knocked out world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

“The Adelaide International is a world-class event and we look forward to hosting another edition of international tennis at The Drive,” Tournament Director Alicia Molik said.

“We are delighted to confirm Thanasi Kokknakis as our first player for 2025. Thanasi is well loved by fans in South Australia and enjoys playing in his home tournament during the Australian summer.”

Tickets to South Australia’s premier international tennis event, which will be staged at The Drive from 6 to 11 January 2025, went on sale today.

“The Adelaide International provides every young South Aussie the chance to see their world-class tennis heroes at home and be inspired to pick up a racquet and play tennis,” Molik said.

“Tickets are on sale today with prices starting at just $10 and kids’ free for selected sessions.”

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International 2025 tickets

Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison said South Australia’s busy 2025 events calendar kicks off once again with one of the city’s absolute favourites.

“The Adelaide International offers tennis fans and event goers not just epic tennis action, but a true demonstration of why South Australia is known for putting on world-class events,” Bettison said.

“The lineup of star tennis players is off to a smashing start, with homegrown favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis locked in – and we know he’ll will bring the noise with his strong Aussie fan base.

“We continue to hear from players and fans alike that The Drive creates such a special atmosphere and experience, and I cannot wait to see the thousands of fans flock to the city for the tennis action again in January.”

Czech Jiri Lehecka and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko were crowned the men’s singles and women’s singles champions at the 2024 tournament.

Kokkinakis memorably triumphed at the Adelaide International in 2022 to claim was his first ATP Tour singles title.

