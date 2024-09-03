Alex de Minaur scores a four-set win against compatriot Jordan Thompson to advance to the US Open 2024 men's singles quarterfinals.

New York, USA, 3 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has produced his best performance of the tournament so far to defeat compatriot Jordan Thompson in the fourth round of the US Open 2024 men’s singles competition.

“I’m happy with the win,” De Minaur said. “It’s never easy playing a friend and a fellow team-mate in a big match. It wasn’t easy, but I did what I needed to do, and happy to be in the quarterfinals here again.”

The 25-year-old De Minaur made a blistering start to the highly anticipated all-Australian showdown, which was the first meeting between two Aussie men at this stage of the tournament in 31 years.

De Minaur raced through the opening set 6-0, firing eight winners to one and conceding just 10 points, to amplify the pressure on world No.32 Thompson.

The 30-year-old Thompson, contesting a fourth-round match at a major tournament for the first time in four years, managed to work his way into the match and level at one-set apiece.

But world No.10 De Minaur’s big-stage experience showed, as he calmly fought back to close out a 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5 victory in just under three hours.

“I’ve got so much respect for Thommo,” De Minaur said. “We’ve grown up together, he’s been like a big brother to me, so I really appreciate everything he has done for me. He’s a hell of a competitor, my Davis Cup team-mate and I can’t wait to share the court many, many times with him.”

This maintains De Minaur’s dominant record against fellow Australians in the past six years, having won 17 of 20 matches against his peers in this period.

“It’s just a mentality,” De Minaur said of the secret to his recent success. “A positive mindset no matter what, try to play every point, try to win every point and as always, compete my heart out.”

With this latest victory, De Minaur joins illustrious company as only the seventh Australian to reach multiple US Open men’s singles quarterfinals in the Open era.

Only two other Aussies – Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt – have achieved this feat in the past 50 years.

US Open men’s singles

Australians to reach multiple quarterfinals in the Open era Player Year John Newcombe 1968, 1969, 1970, 1973, 1974 Ken Rosewall 1968, 1970, 1973, 1974 Tony Roche 1969, 1970 Fred Stolle 1969, 1972 Pat Rafter 1997, 1998 Lleyton Hewitt 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 Alex de Minaur 2020, 2024

De Minaur also becomes the first Australian in almost 20 years to advance to three consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals, an accomplishment last achieved by Hewitt between 2004-05.

“It’s always nice to achieve milestones,” De Minaur said.

“[But] I don’t make too much fuss. I just put my head down and work on my craft. I’m excited that the results are showing.”

To advance to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, De Minaur will need to defeat rising British star Jack Draper.

The 22-year-old Draper is enjoying a career-best run at Grand Slam level and has progressed to the quarterfinals without conceding a set.

“He’s been playing some great tennis all year round, so I’m expecting a battle,” De Minaur said of the world No.25, who he boasts an unbeaten record against from their three previous matches.

“He’s very tricky, so I’m going to do my best, compete my heart out and we’ll see what happens.”

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s singles, fourth round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-0 3-6 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [25] Jack Draper (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s singles draw

