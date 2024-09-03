Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell are among four Australian players scheduled to compete on day nine at US Open 2024.

New York, USA, 3 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australians have the chance to progress to doubles semifinals on day nine at US Open 2024.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell take on the world’s top team, co-ranked No.1s Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos, in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles competition.

The 30-year-old Thompson is determined to brush off the disappointment of his fourth-round singles loss to compatriot Alex de Minaur, with his focus now on extending his career-best doubles run at Flushing Meadows.

“I’m playing some of the best tennis I’ve played, I just run into a tough opponent,” Thompson said after his singles exit. “I had my chances but didn’t quite get there. I’ll take a lot of confidence out of that and hopefully can take that to the doubles court.”

World No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell scored a straight-sets victory in their only previous meeting with the top seeds, comfortably beating them in the Wimbledon semifinals in July.

Ellen Perez also has her eyes on securing a semifinal spot in the women’s doubles competition.

The 28-year-old Australian and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have charged into the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

The fifth seeds will look to continue this momentum when they open play at Louis Armstrong Stadium against the unseeded duo of France’s Kristina Mladenovic and China’s Zhang Shuai.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez are looking to reach their second US Open semifinal in three years, having previously made the final four in 2022.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones begins her campaign in the girls’ doubles competition, where she is teaming with Italian Vittoria Paganetti.

The second-seeded combination are looking to improve on semifinal appearances at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year.

The promising 16-year-old Jones has already scored two wins in New York this week to progress to the third round in the girls’ singles competition.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Wednesday 4 September).

Aussies in action on day nine:

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN), Louis Armstrong Stadium, first match (from 1am AEST)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG), Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match

Girls’ doubles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Lucie Urbanova (CZE)/Antonia Vergara Rivera (CHI), Court 15, second match

