Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez secure their spot in the US Open 2024 women's doubles quarterfinals.

New York, USA, 3 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the quarterfinals in the US Open 2024 women’s doubles competition.

The fifth seeds continued their impressive march through the draw with a 6-2 6-4 victory against the 11th seeds, Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, in third-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

Yet to drop a set so far this tournament, world No.10 Perez and world No.14 Melichar-Martinez’s growing confidence showed in the 93-minute encounter.

They struck 34 winners to their opponent’s 19, helping them advance to their fourth Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal as a team.

This is their best result at a major tournament since Roland Garros last year, when they progressed to the semifinals.

The unseeded duo of France’s Kristina Mladenovic and China’s Zhang Shuai now stand in their way of another Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

Mladenovic, a former world No.1, and Zhang, a former world No.2, upset the tournament’s second seeds and reigning Australian Open champions Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in the opening round.

Perez will now focus all her attention on her women’s doubles campaign, after handing a walkover in her mixed doubles quarterfinal.

The 28-year-old Australian had been scheduled to play alongside Belgian partner Sander Gille against American wildcards Aleksandar Kovacevic and 16-year-old Tyra Caterina Grant.

World No.3 Matt Ebden’s mixed doubles campaign also came to an end in the quarterfinals.

The eighth seeds, Indian Rohan Bopanna and Indonesia’s Aldila Sutjiadi, scored a hard-fought 7-6(4) 2-6 [10-7] victory against the 36-year-old Australian and his Czech partner Barbora Krejcikova.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [11] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-2 6-4

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) d [4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 7-6(4) 2-6 [10-7]

[WC] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)/Tyra Caterina Grant (USA) d Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) walkover

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women’s doubles draw

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [1] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s doubles draw

