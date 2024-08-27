Ajla Tomljanovic is once again through to the second round of the US Open, after scoring her first Grand Slam win since the Australian Open in January.

New York, United States, 27 August 2024 | Matt Trollope

Ajla Tomljanovic has a history of tapping into winning form at the US Open.

It’s where she earned her first Grand Slam main-draw victory, back in 2013, and where she has gone on to win 12 matches – the most she has achieved at any of the four majors.

It’s where she reached her third Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2022, but it was perhaps the most notable of the three, given she ended Serena Williams’ career in a third-round blockbuster which broke ESPN viewership records.

And it’s where she returned last year, after a one-year injury absence, to record an emotional first-round triumph over Panna Udvardy.

In 2024, she was a first-round winner once more, beating Ann Li 6-4 6-4 to progress at Flushing Meadows.

“This feels like it’s the semis, honestly, for me,” Tomljanovic told Stan Sport.

“It’s really nice when a first round means this much. I think coming in, it really meant a lot to pass the first round.

“It’s hard to sometimes explain what’s going on internally, but today, it really was gutsy. And I’m just proud that, even not feeling my best, I managed to just put it together for two sets.”

She shrugged off the fact she had arrived in New York on a four-match losing streak, and out-steadied the American from the baseline, playing with controlled aggression and depth.

Tomljanovic became the third Australian winner on Day 1 of the US Open, after qualifier Maya Joint broke through for her first Grand Slam win and Alexei Popyrin advanced to the second round of the men’s singles.

Breaking twice in the opening set, Tomljanovic maintained her advantage behind strong serving, winning more than 80 per cent of her first-serve points.

And despite letting slip a chance to break Li immediately in the second set, and falling behind 2-0 after losing a mammoth second game that spanned almost 20 minutes, Tomljanovic rebounded.

She reeled off four straight games to take command of the match, and served it out after one hour and 41 minutes.

Her win sets up a second-round meeting with 33rd seed Elise Mertens, against whom she leads the head-to-head series 2-1.

Ranked outside the top 200 in May, Tomljanovic has since shaved her ranking to 118th, helped by excellent results during the grass-court season.

She could take a step closer to a top-100 return with another triumph over the Belgian.

“Especially at the US Open, it’s where you want to play your best, where you want to get the wins. Because as much as any win is great, winning at a Slam, it’s special. It’s just everything; the whole atmosphere. You want to be here as long as possible,” Tomljanovic said.

“In the roller coaster of the career that mine was, moments like this make me want to keep going.

“I felt the love today, and maybe since that (Serena) match I do feel like when I come back, people at least know my name (laughter).”

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) d Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4 7-5

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Ann Li (USA) 6-4 6-4

[2] Aryna Sabalenka d [Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[24] Donna Vekic (CRO) d [Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men’s singles, first round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5 6-2 6-3

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 6-3

Alexandre Muller (FRA) d Adam Walton (AUS) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN)

[Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Wang Xinyu (CHN)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

[Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

Men’s singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Men’s singles, second round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

