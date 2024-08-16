Ash Barty created lifelong memories for participants at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival as she took time to interact and connect with young First Nations tennis players at the event.

Darwin (Larrakia), Northern Territory, 16 August 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

Travelling from right across the Great Southern Land, 184 young First Nations Australians gathered on Larrakia Country last week for an unforgettable tennis experience.

For its fifth anniversary, the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) returned to the Darwin International Tennis Centre for the biggest celebration of tennis and culture in its history.

Playing a key role in creating the event each year, and growing it to what it is today, Evonne Goolagong Cawley has attended every year. But, in 2024 she had a special surprise to unveil to the kids on Day 2 of the carnival.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion walked onto Centre Court holding hands with good friend, long-time mentee, and proud Ngarigo woman Ash Barty – where they were welcomed with an eruption of cheers from the audience of bright-eyed players.

For Barty, the day was a special opportunity to connect and give back to a group of young people who loved every second of the experience.

“It’s just so exciting that I’ve finally been able to join them,” the former world No.1 said.

“It’s an event that’s really special, that brings people together, to be able to celebrate so much more than just the tennis.”

With participants and staff travelling from every state and territory around Australia, the NITC is, in essence, a celebration of sharing culture and connecting.

There is an annual tradition for a culture exchange on the first day of the event, which is a prelude for a week of developing stronger ties between all the groups represented.

The exchange is a beautiful ceremony where each participant speaks about where they have come from, with some teams choosing to share a piece of art to showcase the traditions of their land.

“I think it’s important to be sensitive to our cultures and to really embrace it and to be able to share that and connect with different tribes from all around the nation,” Barty said.

“Storytelling is such a powerful way for people to connect, so, I think it’s an imperative part of what this week is all about.”

To pay respect to the traditional owners of the land in Darwin, and showcase tradition to everyone who came together, a local Larrakia artist created a trophy to present to the top-performing state or territory across the carnival.

“It’s really important to be aware of the country that you’re on. Obviously, here in Larrakia Country, it’s exciting to be able to celebrate their culture and the artists here and everything that comes with this land,” Barty explained.

“It’s just enjoying each other’s company in really what is a celebration of our heritage, our culture – and to be here with so many kids from all across the nation is really exciting.”

Appropriately named in honour of the Australian Open 2022 champion, the ‘Ash Barty Cup’ is awarded to the team that contributes the most points across all levels of tennis at the NITC.

From those picking up a racquet for the first time, to Australia’s best First Nation players in the ‘Showdown’ competition, Victoria was rewarded with this year’s cup for their all-rounded excellence.

“The Ash Barty Cup is (from) a local Larrakia artist who created the gorgeous trophy. It’s stunning.”

“I think what’s really cool about it is that it’s not just an individual prize, it’s a cup that signifies the best state throughout the whole event from all of the on-court (events).”

“It goes from the red ball all the way up to the under 18’s, it’s kind of a collective team title, which is really special for me because I love the connection of team sport, and I love being able to do things together and work together.”

Over 1000 participants joined 17 lead-in events in the past year as part of Tennis Australia’s plan to grow the tennis pathway for Indigenous Australians in each state and territory.

The NITC acts as a grand finale to celebrate culture on a national stage and come together alongside remote communities such as Nhulunbuy, Utopia and Big Rivers Region.

Interacting with kids from all parts of the land, and bringing smiles to their faces, is what brings Barty the ultimate joy of the whole experience.

“A lot of these kids, it’s the first time they’ve ever been on a flight,” she said.

“What I love the most is connecting with kids, getting out there on court with them, playing with them.

It’s all about fun for me. It’s fun to be able to interact with the kids.”

With participants also treated to live performances from ARIA award-winning artist Jessica Mauboy and local rapper J-Milla, the quinquennial NITC was the most memorable yet.

Barty is looking forward to seeing how the event will continue to develop for kids picking up a racquet and learning from each other.

“It’s growing not just from the tennis side but starting to look what we are able to provide these kids with the educational tools and different ways that they can learn about what their future might hold and different pathways they can take,”, she said.

“It’s a brilliant event where there’s so much more than just the tennis, which is what makes it so unique and so special.”

