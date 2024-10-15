The launch of the inaugural ‘Ash Barty Schools Challenge’ marks a nationwide initiative encouraging primary school students to pick up a racquet and engage with tennis.

Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 15 October 2024 | Tennis Australia

Australian tennis legend Ash Barty has launched the inaugural ‘Ash Barty Schools Challenge’ – a nationwide initiative encouraging primary school students to pick up a racquet and engage with tennis.

Barty visited Brookfield Primary School in Brisbane to announce the challenge, which begins today and will run until 11 April 2025.

The Ash Barty Schools Challenge invites primary school students across Australia to showcase their tennis skills, with teachers submitting photos or videos of their students using tennis equipment to go into the draw to win.

Teachers and students are encouraged to get creative with their entries – showing us fun and engaging ways they incorporate tennis at their school.

Activities could range from simple exercises such as throwing and catching a tennis ball or balancing a ball with a racquet to more challenging tasks such as hitting targets. For extra inspiration, a variety of sample lesson plans can be found on the challenge website.

The challenge is designed to inspire primary school students across the country to embrace tennis – providing an opportunity for one lucky school to win a special visit from Barty.

Exciting prizes include ‘Little Ash’ book resources for students and the school library, along with the chance to meet Barty and even have a hit on court with the sporting icon.

“Tennis has given me so much joy and opportunity, and I want to share that with kids across the country. The Ash Barty Schools Challenge is about fun, participation, and encouraging kids to get out there and play,” Barty said.

“My purpose, in everything I do, is to help young Australians to discover their passion and follow their dreams. I hope this challenge will help inspire more boys and girls to try tennis and fall in love with the sport like I did.”

Throughout 2023 and 2024, a whopping 2805 primary schools have been delivering tennis across the country.

How to Enter

Schools must be participating in, or sign up for, a Tennis in Primary Schools program

Teachers to take a photo or video of students using tennis equipment

Complete the entry form

The challenge will run across Term 4 in 2024 and Term 1 in 2025 – with the winning school receiving a visit from Ash in Term 2, 2025.

For more information on the Ash Barty Schools challenge, visit the website.