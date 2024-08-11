With 184 participants from every state and territory in Australia, there was much to celebrate as the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival concluded in Darwin.

Darwin, Northern Territory, 11 August 2024 | Tennis Australia

The fifth edition of the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) has come to an end in Darwin today, with Indigenous tennis legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Tennis NT President Steve Rossingh celebrating everyone involved.

In a special award presentation, Evonne Goolagong Cawley presented 14-year-old Jadah Dunn (ACT) with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Medal of Excellence for her outstanding leadership on-and-off court.

“I’ve always been a team player since I was little,” Jadah said. “I’ve grown up now and I can see I have confidence, I’m really proud of where I’ve come. It was my first time at the NITC and I’m so happy I got to meet all the people here, I’m just really happy.”

The 18-and-under championship finals saw Quincy Kahn (NSW) defeat Isaac Elson (NSW) 7-5 5-7 [10-4] in the boys and Amali Zillmann (Qld) defeat Giselle Kawane (Qld) 6-0 6-1 in the girls.

In the 14-and-under competition, Lola Grigor (Vic) defeated Laylah Shawcross(Qld) 7-5 6-4 and Ryan Bolger (Qld) overcame Preston Shawcross (Qld) 4-6 6-1 [10-5].

The team from Victoria claimed the Ash Barty Cup, taking home the coveted award for the second time. Queensland finished in second place, while New South Wales finished third.

Eight participants, one from each state and territory, were announced as the winners of the supervisor voted ‘Deadly Awards.’ These award winners will receive a money-can’t-buy experience at a Summer of Tennis event in 2025.

The fifth anniversary of the event delivered a jam-packed schedule including a surprise visit from Ash Barty who joined life-long mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley to be a part of the carnival for the first time.

DEADLY 💪🙌@ashbarty joined life-long mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley for an incredible day at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin. #NITC24 pic.twitter.com/PWxy2gem1X — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) August 10, 2024

On Friday evening, participants were treated to a surprise performance by Jessica Mauboy, with J-MILLA taking to the stage on Saturday evening.

“We have had a wonderful four days at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, and it has been great to see the participants immerse themselves in the different activities on and off court,” Tennis NT CEO Tania Tandora said.

“It was an absolute delight to have Ash join Evonne at the event this year and to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when she walked on to Centre Court is a moment we won’t forget.

“There has been some great tennis played throughout the carnival, and to see everyone take part in the cultural activities, as well as enjoy the fabulous concerts with Jessica Mauboy and J-MILLA, has been a pleasure.

“Many of our participants are at different stages in their tennis careers, but we hope that this is an event that they look back on and remember no matter what their future holds.”

National Indigenous Tennis Carnival 2024 results

18-and-under singles championships

Girls: [3] Amali Zillmann (Qld) d [4] Giselle Kawane (Qld) 6-0 6-1

Boys: [1] Quincy Khan (NSW) d [2] Isaac Elson (NSW) 7-5 5-7 [10-4]

14-and-under singles championships

Girls: [1] Lola Grigor (Vic) d [2] Laylah Shawcross (Qld) 7-5 6-4

Boys: [2] Ryan Bolger (Qld) d [1] Preston Shawcross (Qld) 4-6 6-1 [10-5]

Hot Shots Tennis champions

Palmerston (NT)

Futures Stars champions

South Australia

Deadly Award winners

Jadah Dunn (ACT)

Oakley Baylis (NSW)

Declan Sambo (NT)

Billy Brickwood (Qld)

Kiarah Wilson (SA)

Chase Richardson (Tas)

Ngatatji Bysouth (Vic)

Ella Quinlan (WA)

Roger Cawley Supervisors Award

Aaron Mardi (Jilkminggan, NT)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley Medal of Excellence

Jadah Dunn (ACT)

Ash Barty Cup

Victoria

2024 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Fast facts

184 participants, representing every state and territory, travelled to Darwin for the 2024 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival

A Welcome to Country was conducted by Larrakia Traditional Owner, Lynette Fejo

Participants participated in a variety of cultural activities throughout the event including string making with Roque Lee, spear throwing with Shannon Lee, mural painting with Jason Lee, Laughing Yoga with Nadine Lee and DJ workshop with Charly Templar

Participants were treated to special performances by Jessica Mauboy and J-MILLA.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!