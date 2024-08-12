Olivia Gadecki made her first title match this year at a US ITF event, while Alexei Popyrin was due to contest his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final in Montreal.

Melbourne, Australia, 12 August 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Olivia Gadecki has carried the inspiration of her Paris Olympics debut to success on the ITF circuit, reaching her biggest career final at the W100 hard-court event at Landisville.

The 22-year-old arrived from Paris having reached the quarterfinals or better at just two ITF events this season but strung together four straight wins before her three-set defeat to American fifth seed McCartney Kessler.

Gadecki, who reached six ITF finals last season, was aiming for her third title and first at W100 level. It was her first final since she fell in the W60 Gold Coast final last December.

Also on hard court, James McCabe won his second straight M25 ITF event in the United Kingdom in the past month with victory in the Roehampton final.

This week’s top performers include:

Alexei Popyrin: In the standout Australian result at tour-level, 25-year-old Popyrin enjoyed a birthday week to remember beating four consecutive top 20 opponents to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Montreal. Already assured of his top 30 debut, he is due to face fifth seed Andrey Rublev in a rain-delayed final.

James McCabe: Right at home on UK hard courts, the 21-year-old McCabe picked up his second ITF singles title at the M25 tournament at Roehampton. The victory came on the back of his maiden ITF title last month in Nottingham and lifted his record to 31-15 on hard courts this year.

Blake Ellis: The 25-year-old reached his fifth ITF final at the M25 event in Taipei where he fell to Yu Hsiou Hsu in straight sets. While still searching for his first title, Ellis has now won 32 matches or more for a second straight season after finishing with a 51-29 record last year.

Cruz Hewitt: The 15-year-old Hewitt secured his biggest junior title and first this season with victory in the J200 Oceania Closed Junior Championships in Sydney. It marked the teenager’s fifth junior title and first since three J60 hard-court triumphs last year.

Gabriella da Silva Fick: An ITF semifinal at the M35 hard-court event at Roehampton was Da Silva Fick’s first since winning the title at Swan Hill in March and third this year. The 23-year-old last week made the quarterfinals of the M35 event, also at Roehampton.

Bernard Tomic: Former world No.17 Tomic reached the quarterfinals of a Challenger event in Bogota, Colombia, to improve his ledger to 35-20 for the season.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 23-year-old lifted his record to 31-23 for the year after reaching the quarterfinals of the Lincoln Challenger in the United States. It was the fourth time Schoolkate won back-to-back matches since his maiden Challenger title in May.

Li Tu: One of two Australians to reach the quarterfinals of the Lincoln Challenger, Tu landed his 20th match win on hard court for the season. It followed the 28-year-old’s second ATP Challenger final in Lexington last week.

Matthew Romios: Seeded second alongside Italian Marco Bortolotti, Romios won his fourth ATP Challenger doubles title in Cordenons on clay. It was Romios’ second doubles title of the season and first on clay since Trieste, also in Italy, last July.

Matthew Dellavedova: As third seed, Dellavedova reached the quarterfinals at an M25 ITF event in Montesilvano, Italy. It was his eighth ITF quarterfinal on clay this year.

Joshua Charlton: The 25-year-old claimed his seventh ITF doubles title of the season at the M15 indoor carpet event in Dublin alongside Brit Ben Jones. It followed Charlton’s doubles win at the M25 event at Roehampton last month.

Alexandra Osborne: The 29-year-old reached her eighth ITF doubles semifinal of 2024 at the W35 event alongside Haley Giavara in Koksijde, Belgium. It came after she reached a W35 doubles final in Segovia, Spain last month.

Lizette Cabrera: The 26-year-old picked up her first ITF doubles title in more than two years at the W35 hard-court event at Roehampton. Partnering Uzbekistan’s Nigina Abduraimova, it was Cabrera’s fifth ITF doubles trophy and her third on hard court.

