Matt Ebden, the world's top-ranked men's doubles player, features in mixed doubles action on day nine at Wimbledon 2024.

London, Great Britain, 9 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

World No.1 Matt Ebden is among four Australian players scheduled to compete on day nine at Wimbledon 2024.

Ebden and Ellen Perez resume their first-round match in the mixed doubles competition in a precarious position. The top-seeded Aussies were facing a set point against Argentina’s Andres Molteni and American Asia Muhammad when rain forced them off court yesterday.

Hayden Jones continues his title quest in the boys’ singles competition, taking on world No.27 Mees Rottgering of the Netherlands in the second round.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast is looking to build on his impressive form, which has helped him win 30 of his 36 matches on the ITF junior tour this season.

“I feel super confident to be honest, especially on a quick court. I think I’ve only lost four matches this year on a hard or grass court,” Jones said after scoring his first Wimbledon victory earlier this week.

“I’ve had a lot of wins, so this has been a great year for me so far and I feel super confident about where it is heading.”

One of Jones’ losses was to his next opponent, the 17-year-old Rottgering, who edged out a three-set victory at an ITF J300 tournament in Australia during January.

His younger sister, 16-year-old Emerson Jones, is also through to the second round in the girls’ singles competition.

Aussies in action on day nine:

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA), No.2 Court, first match (from 8pm AEST), 3-5 to finish

Boys’ singles, second round

[7] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Mees Rottgering (NED), Court 11, third match

Girls’ singles, second round

[3] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Eliska Tichackova (CZE), Court 11, second match

Girls’ doubles, first round

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Eliska Tichackova (CZE)/Lucie Urbanova (CZE), Court 6, sixth match

