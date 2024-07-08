Jaimee Fourlis returned to form with an impressive title-winning run in singles at an ITF tournament in the Netherlands this week.

London, Great Britain, 8 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

All eyes have been on the All England Club in London this week, where Alex de Minaur has been leading the Aussie charge with distinction at Wimbledon 2024.

The world No.9 has charged into the fourth round in the men’s singles competition, matching his career-best result at the tournament and accomplishing a 19-year Grand Slam-first with his efforts.

Across the globe though, many more of Australia’s leading players have recorded notable results.

Queensland hosted several ITF events this week, providing Australia’s leading juniors and wheelchair athletes to test themselves against an international field.

Meanwhile, a resurgent Jaimee Fourlis enjoyed an impressive run in the Netherlands to claim her first singles title in almost 18 months.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Matthew Romios: The 25-year-old was a doubles semifinalist alongside Italian Marco Bortolotti at an ATP Challenger in Modena (Italy). This was Romios’ sixth doubles semifinal appearance on the ATP Challenger Tour this season.

Tristan Schoolkate: The 23-year-old made the doubles semifinals at an ATP Challenger in Bloomfield Hills (USA), but was forced to withdraw when his partner Gils Brouwer of the Netherlands suffered a shoulder injury.

Bernard Tomic: The 31-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger in Bloomfield Hills. Tomic has now won 15 of his past 21 matches, with three of his losses during this period coming via a mid-match retirement.

Philip Sekulic: The 20-year-old progressed to the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Bloomfield Hills. The in-form Sekulic has made the quarterfinals or better in three of his past four tournaments at this level.

Seone Mendez: The 25-year-old teamed with Greece’s Martha Matoula to reach the doubles final at an ITF 35 tournament in Gexto (Spain). This was Mendez’s best doubles result since August 2023.

Jaimee Fourlis: The 24-year-old claimed the singles title at an ITF 35 tournament in Amstelveen (Netherlands). Fourlis entered the tournament on a six-match losing streak, but scored six wins to take home her ninth career singles title and her first since February 2023.

Blake Ellis: The 25-year-old won the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Ajaccio (France) alongside Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Lock. This is Ellis’ fourth doubles title of the season. He also advanced to his fourth career ITF singles final and his first since November 2023.

James McCabe: The 21-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 25 tournament in Ajaccio. This was McCabe’s third semifinal appearance of the season and his deepest run at an overseas tournament since August 2023.

Joshua Charlton: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ITF 15 tournament in Lakewood (USA) partnering American Wally Thayne. This was Charlton’s third doubles final appearance in as many weeks and his seventh of the season.

Jelena Cvijanovic: The 18-year-old advanced to her first professional doubles final at an ITF 15 tournament in Kursumlijska Banja (Serbia), where she finished runners-up alongside Czech Michaela Bayerlova.

Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes: The Aussie duo were crowned the men’s doubles champions at the Queensland Wheelchair Open in Brisbane. It is 26-year-old Parker’s ninth ITF doubles title and the enduring 39-year-old Weekes’ 58th.

Jin Woodman: The 15-year-old proved unbeatable at the Queensland Wheelchair Open, claiming titles in the quad singles, quad doubles (with fellow Aussie Finn Broadbent) and junior singles competitions.

Ben Weekes: After performing well in Brisbane, Weekes travelled to Canada to record a runner-up finish in singles at an ITF wheelchair tennis tournament. It was the 39-year-old’s fifth singles final of the season.

Emerson Jones: The 15-year-old warmed up for her junior Wimbledon campaign by reaching the girls’ singles semifinals at an ITF J300 grass-court tournament in Roehampton (Great Britain).

Hayden Jones: The 17-year-old also was a boys’ singles quarterfinalist at the ITF J300 tournament in Roehampton. This improved Jones’ season record in junior singles to 29 wins from his 35 matches.

George Anderson and Luca Connaughton: The Aussie pair won the boys’ doubles title at an ITF J60 tournament in Naas (Ireland). This is the first ITF junior title for both 17-year-old Anderson and 17-year-old Connaughton.

Alicia Dale: The 17-year-old wildcard scooped the girls’ singles title at an ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. Dale claimed her first ITF junior singles title by beating Audrey Aulia in an all-Australian final.

Alice Stevens and Kristina Tai: The Australian pair won the girls’ doubles title at the ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. This is 16-year-old Stevens’ fourth ITF junior doubles title and 17-year-old Tai’s fifth.

Aleksander Franko: The 16-year-old was crowned the boys’ doubles champion alongside New Zealand’s Cody Atkinson at the ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. This is Franko’s third ITF doubles title of the season.

Rohan Hazratwala: The 17-year-old was a boys’ singles finalist at the ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. Hazratwala also advanced to the boys’ doubles final alongside fellow Aussie Oliver King.

