World No.3 doubles star Matt Ebden is among three Australians scheduled to compete on day 12 at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France, 6 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden has the chance to create history on day 12 at Roland Garros 2024.

The 36-year-old from Perth is looking to continue his career-best run at the tournament and advance to the men’s doubles final alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

The second seeds face Italian combination, world No.23 Simone Bolelli and world No.20 Andrea Vavassori, in a rematch of the Australian Open 2024 final.

This is the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, with world No.3 Ebden and world No.4 Bopanna winning two of their three previous encounters.

If Ebden wins his semifinal, he will become the first Australian to reach men’s doubles finals at the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same year since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

Two future stars of Australian tennis are also in action on day 12.

Emerson Jones, a 15-year-old from the Gold Coast, features in the girls’ doubles quarterfinals, while Yassin Hill, a 17-year-old from Melbourne, will contest the tournament’s inaugural wheelchair boys’ singles competition.

Roland Garros is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network, with coverage beginning at 10.30pm AEST. It can also be streamed on Stan Sport from 7pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 12:

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [11] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA), Court Simonne-Mathieu, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Girls’ doubles, quarterfinals

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v [2] Hannah Klugman (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR), Court 10, third match

Wheelchair boys’ singles, semifinals

Yassin Hill (AUS) v [2] Ivar Van Rijt (NED), Court 9, third match

