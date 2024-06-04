World No.7 doubles star Ellen Perez is among five Australians scheduled to compete on day 10 at Roland Garros 2024.

Ellen Perez has a lot to play for on day 10 at Roland Garros 2024.

The 28-year-old from New South Wales is hoping to become the first Australian to reach back-to-back women’s doubles quarterfinals in Paris since Casey Dellacqua in 2015.

If Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez can beat the No.16 seeds, Japan’s Miyu Kato and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, in the third round, it will also increase their chances of maintaining a top-10 ranking.

Currently the co-ranked No.7s, Perez and Melichar-Martinez need to stay in the top 10 by tournament’s end to guarantee their selection at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Top-10 players at the conclusion of Roland Garros receive automatic Olympic selection, as well as the privilege of being able to select their own doubles partner for the event.

Perez also has the chance to progress to a first Grand Slam mixed doubles semifinal.

Playing alongside compatriot Matt Ebden, the top-seeded duo take on the reigning Australian Open champions, world No.1 Hsieh Su-wei and world No.29 Jan Zielinski, in the mixed doubles quarterfinals today.

Three Australian juniors also featured on the day 10 line-up in Paris. This includes world No.8 Hayden Jones, who is the last remaining Aussie in the boys’ singles competition.

Aussies in action on day 10:

Women’s doubles, third round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR), Court Simonne-Mathieu, second match

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [7] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL), Court 14, fourth match

Boys’ singles second round

[6] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Tomasz Berkieta (POL), Court 4, fourth match

Girls’ doubles, first round

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ), Court 3, fifth match

Boys’ doubles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v Nathan Trouve (FRA)/Raphael Vaksmann (FRA), Court 6, sixth match

