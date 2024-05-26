Ajla Tomljanovic returns to action at Roland Garros, bowing out to No.30 seed Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

Paris, France , 26 May 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Ajla Tomljanovic will count some positives after her Roland Garros 2024 campaign ended in the first round to No.30 seed Dayana Yastremska.

Tomljanovic took the first set over Yastremska, before the Ukrainian recovered to claim a 3-6 6-3 6-3 win.

A ninth main draw campaign at the clay-court major followed an injury-marred period for Tomljanovic, who sat out three of the four Grand Slams in 2023 due to a knee injury.

The 31-year-old was sidelined with further medical issues in February, returning to the tour at the WTA 125 tournament in Parma earlier this month.

Having never beaten Yastremka in three previous tour matches, Tomljanovic asserted early authority over the 24-year-old in the first clay-court meeting.

She claimed a break of serve in the fifth game, going on to claim the set in 43 minutes.

But Yastremska – who came through qualifying to reach the Australian Open 2024 semifinals–maintained aggression, registering 32 winners compared to 16 from Tomljanovic to secure victory in just over two hours.

Tomljanovic will now turn her attention in Paris to a women’s doubles campaign alongside countrywoman Daria Saville.

The Australians face Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok, from Japan and Ukraine respectively, in the first round.

Tomljanovic was one of four Australians in singles action on the opening day of play at Roland Garros 2024, with Aleksandar Vukic and Jordan Thompson also playing first-round matches.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[30] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) d [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-3

Men’s singles, first round

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-3 7-5



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [12] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Men’s singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Maximilan Marterer (GER)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Filip Misolic (AUT)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Luciano Darderi (ITA)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Henri Squire (GER)

[WC] Adam Walton (AUS) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

