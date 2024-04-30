Australia is among 12 nations set to compete at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain during November.

London, Great Britain, 30 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Australia’s path to potentially claim the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed.

The official draw for the 2024 finals was conducted in London today, with Australia landing in the top half of the draw.

The prestigious team event is reintroducing a knock-out format for this year’s 12-nation finals, replacing the round-robin ties that determined the semifinalists in recent years.

The fourth-seeded Australia team receives a direct passage into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of an opening-round tie between USA and Slovakia.

The Australian team has also landed in the same half as defending champions Canada, as well as Germany and Great Britain.

The finals take place in Seville from 12-20 November 2024.

The 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals Draw is set 🔒 12-20 November, Seville, Spain 📍#BJKCup pic.twitter.com/gawprVtGRF — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) April 30, 2024

The Australian team secured a place in this year’s 12-nation finals with a dominant 4-0 victory against Mexico in a Qualifier tie in Brisbane earlier in April.

Daria Saville played a starring role, winning two rubbers, in Sam Stosur’s first tie as Australian captain.

The Australian team is aiming to win the coveted Billie Jean King Cup for an eighth time and for the first time in 50 years.

Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Dianne Balestrat and Janet Young last led Australia to victory in 1974.

