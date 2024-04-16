Australians Matt Ebden and Thanasi Kokkinakis achieve significant milestones in the latest ATP Tour world rankings.

Australia, 16 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis charges back inside the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 28-year-old, who dipped outside the top 100 last month, rises 12 places this week after winning an ATP Challenger title in America. Kokkinakis now sits at world No.94 after claiming his first clay-court title in almost three years.

Adam Walton is celebrating his top-130 debut, with the 24-year-old climbing up six positions to world No.129.

This is the fifth time this season that Walton has recorded a new career-high singles ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.33 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.44 +2 Chris O’Connell No.58 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.65 0 Rinky Hijikata No.77 +3 Max Purcell No.78 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +12 James Duckworth No.104 +3 Adam Walton No.129 +6

Women’s singles

Daria Saville remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Olivia Gadecki is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10 this week, rising six places to world No.165.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint continues to skyrocket up the rankings, with the 17-year-old jumping up 12 spots to a career-high world No.285 this week. The National Tennis Academy athlete has improved her ranking almost 400 positions since the start of the year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.95 -1 Arina Rodionova No.103 0 Storm Hunter No.116 0 Astra Sharma No.127 -1 Taylah Preston No.136 0 Olivia Gadecki No.165 +6 Kimberly Birrell No.173 +2 Talia Gibson No.184 +1 Priscilla Hon No.187 +1 Destanee Aiava No.194 0

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden returns to world No.1 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, replacing Indian partner Rohan Bopanna in the coveted position.

This is 36-year-old Ebden’s second week atop of the rankings, having briefly assumed the position in late February.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson rises two spots to a career-high world No.57 and Thomas Fancutt improves five places to a new peak of world No.170.

Blake Ellis is at a new career-high too, with the 25-year-old rising eight places to world No.180.

There are currently 17 Australian players ranked inside the world’s top 200.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 +1 Max Purcell No.31 -3 John Peers No.38 0 Rinky Hijikata No.55 +2 Jordan Thompson No.57 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.61 +2 Andrew Harris No.109 -1 Matthew Romios No.119 +3 Adam Walton No.141 -3 Jason Kubler No.144 -3

Women’s doubles

There has been little change inside the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, sitting at world No.3 and world No.8 respectively, remain the top-ranked Australian players.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.8 0 Olivia Gadecki No.72 -1 Daria Saville No.108 +1 Destanee Aiava No.151 -1 Talia Gibson No.179 -1 Astra Sharma No.195 -1 Maddison Inglis No.222 -2 Alana Parnaby No.223 -2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.231 +1

