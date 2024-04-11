Daria Saville will step in for Storm Hunter in the second singles rubber of the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday.

Brisbane, 11 April 2024 | Tennis Australia

Daria Saville will replace Storm Hunter, who has suffered an injury during practice, in the second singles rubber on Day One of Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier against Mexico at Pat Rafter Arena on Friday.

Team captain Sam Stosur said Hunter picked up the injury towards the end of a practice session against Arina Rodionova on Thursday.

“Storm went to take off for a ball and unfortunately has sustained a very serious injury, so she’s going to be getting an MRI tonight,” Stosur said.

“Obviously the tie still continues and we’ve made a decision. Dasha’s going to go in place of her to play tomorrow, but obviously we’re all rallying behind Storm and wishing her the very, very best and the quickest recovery possible.”

Saville will face Marcela Zacarias following Rodionova’s opening clash against Giuliana Olmos.

The two-day Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier tie, which sees Australia take on Mexico, begins on Friday 12 April.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster, with adult prices starting at $20, concessions from $16, kids from $5 and family passes (two adults and two children) starting at $45.

> BUY NOW: Billie Jean King Cup tickets

